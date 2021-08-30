Amanda Seyfried (* 1985) · Portrait · KINO.de

Life & Work



Mamma Mia, Amanda: Once a model and actress in soap operas, Amanda Seyfried was noticed in her film debut “Girls Club” (2004) as a member of the clique around high school diva Rachel McAdams. The blonde beauty with the look of a curly golden angel, who posed as “Alice in Wonderland” for “Italy Vogue” on a photo spread of seven pages, sang as the daughter of Meryl Streep in the ABBA film musical “Mamma Mia!” (2008) and made her breakthrough.

In the horror comedy “Jennifer’s Body” (2009) she is best friend of Megan Fox, who haunts classmates as a vampire. In Lasse Hallström’s romance “Dear John” (2009), she is the daughter of Richard Jenkins and in love with the war veteran Channing Tatum (“GI Joe”). Seyfried plays the title role in Atom Egoyan’s erotic drama “Chloe”, in which Julianne Moore hires her to test her husband Liam Neeson’s loyalty as an escort service lady.

Amanda Michelle Seyfried was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania in 1985 to an occupational therapist and pharmacist. She started modeling at the age of eleven and ended up at the renowned Wilhelmina Models agency. She graduated from high school in 2003 with 70 days of absence. Seyfried’s TV career began in the soap “As the World Turns – young and passionate” (CBS) as beautiful Lucy and in the soap “All My Children” (ABC) as a sexy teenager Joni.

In the high school series “Veronica Mars” (UPN, 2004) she was eleven episodes appearing in flashbacks, murdered best friend of Kristen Bell, in the series “Big Love” (HB0, 2009) the eldest daughter of polygamist Bill Paxton.









Amandy Seyfried starred in the movie “American Gun” (2005) and in Nick Cassavetes’ influential teenage drama “Alpha Dog” (2006). In the women’s film “Nine Lives” (2005) she suffers from her parents, in the horror thriller “Solstice” (2007) she and friends are haunted by demons during the solstice in Louisiana. In 2010 she appeared in the star-studded art market comedy “Boogie Woogie”, as the voice of Mazie in the animated film about the Great Dane “Marmaduke”, as an American tourist in Italy in “Letters to Julia” and in the title role of Hester Worsley in Bruce Beresford’s Oscar -Wilde adaptation “A Woman of No Importance” to be seen.

In the gothic romance-style remake of the “Snow White” material “Red Riding Hood” by “Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke, Seyfried captivates as a tragic heroine who, in keeping with the times, grapples with a werewolf instead of an ordinary one – romantic involvement included .

Amanda Seyfried was honored at the MTV Movie Awards 2005 for “Girls Club” in the category Best Team and in 2005 in Locarno with the bronze leopard for the ensemble of “Nine Lives”.

In the sci-fi thriller “In Time – your time is running out” by “Gattaca” maker Andrew Niccol, Amanda Seyfried rebels as immortal with Justin Timberlake against a system in which people from the age of 25 can only continue to live if they buy or steal time.

Amanda Seyfried was in a relationship with Emile Hirsch and Dominic Cooper. She loves dancing, singing and tennis and collects jeans. In 2009 it was ranked 57th on the Ask.Men.com website.