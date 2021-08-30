Amal and George Clooney open up on baby rumors

US media reported that George Clooney and his wife Amal are expected to have offspring. Now the supposed parents express themselves. But this is not happy baby news.

American media recently reported that businesswoman and TV star Paris Hilton is said to be pregnant. The heiress of the Hilton empire denied this, saying she was “not yet pregnant”. Same game for Hollywood star George Clooney. According to some articles, he and Amal are expected to have a child. Now they are clearly saying that they will not be parents again. A spokesman for the couple said, according to the celebrity portal “JustJared”: “Stories that say Amal Clooney is pregnant are not true.”









Previously, the US edition of “OK!” Magazine quoted an insider who claimed the Clooneys would “have twins again.” Allegedly, Amal Clooney had already passed the first three months. The article can no longer be called up online on the news portal’s homepage, it just says “Page not found”.

Amal and George Clooney were married in Venice in September 2014. In June 2017 their love was crowned with the birth of their twins Alexander and Ella. Recently, the two of them also bought a new domicile: In addition to their holiday villa on Lake Como in Italy and other houses near London and Los Angeles, the Hollywood couple now also has an estate in Provence. Your villa called Domaine du Canadel, with a 172 hectare site, belongs to the small French town of Brignoles.