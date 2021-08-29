Monday, August 30, 2021
Your TV tips for the TV program tonight on Sunday, August 29th, 2021

By Vimal Kumar
SERIES

Netzwelt has collected the TV tips for tonight’s TV program for you. This way you can see the highlights from the TV program on Sunday.

“Tatort” – 8:15 pm in the first

In today’s “Tatort” on ARD, Frederick Seibold (Helgi Schmid) is beaten up by four masked men in the middle of the day on a golf course near Frankfurt. The commissioners Anna Janneke (Margarita Broich) and Paul Brix (Wolfram Koch) are quickly on the spot, because Frederick’s ex-girlfriend had received a finger and immediately alerted the authorities. The victim’s father also received a finger, but did not respond. He believes Frederick orchestrated the robbery himself.

See ARD on Zattoo in the stream

“Inga Lindström – My Father’s Heart” – 8:15 pm on ZDF

Today, ZDF is showing the love drama “Inga Lindström – My Father’s Heart”. This is about the sports sailor Clara (Lara Joy Körner), who works with her father Mats (Volker Lechtenbrink) and her fiancé Lars (Andreas Brucker) in her father’s boat building company. What she does not know: Mats has a serious heart condition and therefore hires the doctor David (Julian Weigend) as a chauffeur so that he can take care of him if something happens. Over time, David and Clara get closer and closer.

See ZDF on Zattoo in the stream

“The Triell: Baerbock, Laschet, Scholz – In direct exchange of blows!” – 8:15 p.m. on RTL

RTL is already preparing viewers for the Bundestag election in September this evening. So you see today at prime time “The Triell: Baerbock, Laschet, Scholz – In direct exchange of blows!” and you can find out how the Chancellor candidates Annalena Baerbock, Armin Laschet and Olaf Scholz stand on the most important political issues. Who can answer the interviewers’ questions most confidently and thus secure better chances for the Chancellery?




See RTL on Zattoo in the stream

“100 Things” – 8:15 pm on Sat.1

The comedy “100 Things” will be shown on Sat.1 tonight. This is about the friends Toni (Matthias Schweighöfer) and Paul (Florian David Fitz), who are very attached to their possessions. Paul can no longer imagine a life without his expensive sneakers and Toni never wants to do without his espresso machine. At a company party, the two made the following bet: They stow all their belongings in a container for 100 days and are only allowed to take out one thing a day.

“100 Things” in the livestream at Joyn

“Grill the Henssler Summer Special” – 8:15 pm at Vox

In the cooking show “Grill den Henssler Sommer-Special” on Vox tonight, presenter Lola Weippert, hip-hoppers Michi Beck and Smudo and presenter Steven Gätjen will compete against star chef Steffen Henssler. Both sides have to conjure up a delicious four-course menu, which is then tested by the critical jury consisting of Mirja Boes, Reiner Calmund and Christian Rach. For the sake of fairness, the stars receive tips from another star chef when cooking.

“Grill the Henssler Summer Special” in the stream on TVNow

“Terminator: The Redemption” – 8:15 pm on Sky Cinema Best Of

Sky Cinema Best Of is showing the sci-fi film “Terminator: The Redemption”, the fourth part of the “Terminator” series, at prime time today. In the film, John Connor (Christian Bale) is in 2018, where he is part of a resistance movement against the machines. Unfortunately, all of his comrades are killed in a dangerous mission. When the stranger Marcus Wright (Sam Worthington) appears in the destroyed world, John tries to persuade him to support him in his next attack against Skynet.

Sky offers: All Sky discounts

“Walk the Line” at Disney + Star

You can see the biopic “Walk the Line” at Disney + Star this week. This is about the life of the country singer Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix), who went through numerous ups and downs. After a failed marriage, initial success in the music business and numerous drug and alcohol excesses, he meets the singer June Carter (Reese Witherspoon), who is supposed to change everything from the ground up.

The Disney + novelties

Is there nothing for you today?

Then you can look for alternatives in our news from Amazon and Netflix. You will also discover exciting titles that you might like in our Sky News and TV New Releases.

" Tip: The best VPN providers for more security and data protection


Vimal Kumar
