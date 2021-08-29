Your TV tips for the TV program tonight on Sunday, August 29th, 2021

SERIES 29 August 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Netzwelt has collected the TV tips for tonight’s TV program for you. This way you can see the highlights from the TV program on Sunday.

TV tips (source: IgorVetushko / depositphotos.com)

“Tatort” – 8:15 pm in the first



In today’s “Tatort” on ARD, Frederick Seibold (Helgi Schmid) is beaten up by four masked men in the middle of the day on a golf course near Frankfurt. The commissioners Anna Janneke (Margarita Broich) and Paul Brix (Wolfram Koch) are quickly on the spot, because Frederick’s ex-girlfriend had received a finger and immediately alerted the authorities. The victim’s father also received a finger, but did not respond. He believes Frederick orchestrated the robbery himself.

“Inga Lindström – My Father’s Heart” – 8:15 pm on ZDF



Today, ZDF is showing the love drama “Inga Lindström – My Father’s Heart”. This is about the sports sailor Clara (Lara Joy Körner), who works with her father Mats (Volker Lechtenbrink) and her fiancé Lars (Andreas Brucker) in her father’s boat building company. What she does not know: Mats has a serious heart condition and therefore hires the doctor David (Julian Weigend) as a chauffeur so that he can take care of him if something happens. Over time, David and Clara get closer and closer.

“The Triell: Baerbock, Laschet, Scholz – In direct exchange of blows!” – 8:15 p.m. on RTL



RTL is already preparing viewers for the Bundestag election in September this evening. So you see today at prime time “The Triell: Baerbock, Laschet, Scholz – In direct exchange of blows!” and you can find out how the Chancellor candidates Annalena Baerbock, Armin Laschet and Olaf Scholz stand on the most important political issues. Who can answer the interviewers’ questions most confidently and thus secure better chances for the Chancellery?









“100 Things” – 8:15 pm on Sat.1



The comedy “100 Things” will be shown on Sat.1 tonight. This is about the friends Toni (Matthias Schweighöfer) and Paul (Florian David Fitz), who are very attached to their possessions. Paul can no longer imagine a life without his expensive sneakers and Toni never wants to do without his espresso machine. At a company party, the two made the following bet: They stow all their belongings in a container for 100 days and are only allowed to take out one thing a day.

“Grill the Henssler Summer Special” – 8:15 pm at Vox



In the cooking show “Grill den Henssler Sommer-Special” on Vox tonight, presenter Lola Weippert, hip-hoppers Michi Beck and Smudo and presenter Steven Gätjen will compete against star chef Steffen Henssler. Both sides have to conjure up a delicious four-course menu, which is then tested by the critical jury consisting of Mirja Boes, Reiner Calmund and Christian Rach. For the sake of fairness, the stars receive tips from another star chef when cooking.

“Terminator: The Redemption” – 8:15 pm on Sky Cinema Best Of



Sky Cinema Best Of is showing the sci-fi film “Terminator: The Redemption”, the fourth part of the “Terminator” series, at prime time today. In the film, John Connor (Christian Bale) is in 2018, where he is part of a resistance movement against the machines. Unfortunately, all of his comrades are killed in a dangerous mission. When the stranger Marcus Wright (Sam Worthington) appears in the destroyed world, John tries to persuade him to support him in his next attack against Skynet.

“Walk the Line” at Disney + Star



You can see the biopic “Walk the Line” at Disney + Star this week. This is about the life of the country singer Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix), who went through numerous ups and downs. After a failed marriage, initial success in the music business and numerous drug and alcohol excesses, he meets the singer June Carter (Reese Witherspoon), who is supposed to change everything from the ground up.

