Your TV program tonight: The TV tips on Friday, August 27th, 2021

SERIES August 27, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Netzwelt has the best TV tips and streaming highlights for tonight for you.

“A case for two” – 8:15 pm on ZDF



Tonight you will see a new episode of the crime series “A case for two” on ZDF. A man is seriously injured during an argument with his wife. While his wife is in custody, the man fights for his life in the hospital because he was apparently bitten by a venomous snake.

“LEGO Masters” – 8:15 pm on RTL



Tonight you can watch the “LEGO Masters” program on RTL. In the new episodes of the show, teams compete against each other again and create spectacular creations. The teams have more than two million LEGO bricks at their disposal to realize their ideas.

“Celebrity Big Brother” – 8:15 pm on Sat.1



Today you can see the new season of the reality show “Promi Big Brother” on Sat.1. Here more or less well-known celebrities move together into the well-known living container and are watched by cameras 24/7. The celebrity inmates then have to prove themselves daily in challenges and daily tasks.

“Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1” – 8:15 pm on ProSieben



The youth book adaptation “Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1” is running on ProSieben today. After she barely survived the second Hunger Games, Katniss wakes up in the secret underground District 13. It is from here that the rebels plan the revolution and the overthrow of the Capitol. Now Katniss is to serve them as a propaganda idol.









“Die Slow 4.0” – 8:15 pm on RTL Zwei



Today you can see the action film “Die Hard 4.0” on RTL Zwei. Here John McClane has to take on a cyber organization that plans to paralyze all computer networks in the USA on American Independence Day.

“The Good Doctor” (season 4, episodes 5 + 6) – 8:15 pm on RTL



Tonight you can watch two new episodes of the doctor series “The Good Doctor” on VOX. Shaun actually wants to withdraw a little and give the young doctors their freedom. After all, the newbies should soon be able to stand on one foot. But then a wrong diagnosis leads to a human life being at stake.

“Vanguard – Elite Special Force” – 8:15 pm at Sky Cinema premieres



The new action film “Vanguard – Elite Special Force” with Jackie Chan will be offered to you today at Sky Cinema premieres. Here a man with his security company tries to protect a businessman from a group of deadly mercenaries.

“Cruella” at Disney +



The real-life Disney adaptation “Cruella” is now available on Disney +. In the new film, Emma Stone slips into the role of the well-known villain from “101 Dalmatians”. The younger version of the clever con artist wants to build a reputation for herself with her unique look and meets an iconic fashion legend.

