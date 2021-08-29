Your daughter has a special name

Emma Stone became a mother for the first time. Actress and husband Dave McCary name their daughter after her grandmother.
the essentials in brief
- Emma Stone named her daughter after her grandmother.
- However, the actress has not yet announced any further details.
Emma Stone and Dave McCary have been parents for the first time since March. However, the couple did not reveal any further details about their offspring at this point. According to information, they baptized their child Louise Jean.
“TMZ” should have a copy of the birth certificate of the actress’ daughter. It seems like the little girl shares her middle name with her famous mother. Her name is said to pay tribute to Emma Stone’s grandmother, Jean Louise. It was previously announced that Emma would consider motherhood an “incredible experience”.
Emma Stone couldn’t wait
A source recently revealed: “Being pregnant and experiencing motherhood was an incredible experience that she loved. She couldn’t wait to get to know the baby and that was all and more for her. They enjoy the relaxed time at home and with their baby. “
Celebrity friends also revealed that Dave was a great father. The “La La Land” star should feel “happy” to have met him.
