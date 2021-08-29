You have never heard of the most successful movie 2021 to date – News 2021

You always hear a lot about the biggest blockbusters of the years. But especially internationally there are some films about which, despite their immense success, very little is known. This year, a Chinese film was so successful that it completely overshadowed popular cinema hits. Even Fast And Furious 9 with mega-star Vin Diesel has now been overtaken by this candidate. We’ll tell you which film it is in this article.

Despite the corona pandemic, there were some particularly big cinema hits this year. The titles of these films should already be known to many, at least by name: Included are, for example, Godzilla vs. Kong, Black Widow, A Quiet Place 2, The Conjuring The Devil Made Me Do It and of course Fast And Furious 9. Every single one of these Films was able to clear the box at the box office and delighted many viewers. In addition, many projects actually date from 2020, but were only able to get started this year due to the Corona crisis.









In fact, this is not yet the top of the most successful films of 2021. Because a movie hit was so popular that it even took first place among the most successful films by a large margin. We’re talking about Hi, Mom: A comedy that was produced in China and grossed more than $ 848,000,000 worldwide. That puts Hi, Mom in second place over $ 100 million, ahead of Fast And Furious 9.

The successful comedy was directed and scripted by Jia Ling, who also starred as an actress. Shen Teng, Chen He, and Zhang Xiaofei were also seen in front of the camera. In terms of content, Hi, Mom revolves around Jia Xiaoling, who mourns her deceased mother after a car accident. She is transported back to 1981, where she meets and becomes friends with a younger version of her living mother. Jia Xiaoling decides to do everything possible to build a better relationship with her and be a better daughter. If you’d like to see the trailer for Hi, Mom with English subtitles, you can watch it now in our video player below.