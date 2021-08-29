Sunday, August 29, 2021
HomeNewsWishes biopic with Julia Roberts
News

Wishes biopic with Julia Roberts

By Sonia Gupta
0
59




The singer is now pondering her legacy and Tiffany would love to see her story immortalized in a biopic. She already knew exactly who would embody her. Tiffany is sure that ‘Pretty Woman’ star Julia Roberts could do a great job bringing her to life on the big screen. Speaking to the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef, she said, “Well, younger Tiffany, I’m not sure. That would be kind of interesting really. I need to think a little more about that, but I mean, I know not, probably the older Tiffany, I don’t know. Let’s take a fabulous redhead like Julia Roberts, shall we … She’s one of my favorites! ”




The musician is also in the process of making plans for the release of her memoir, which will cover every aspect of her career and life. When asked if she wanted to write her memoir, she said, “Oh, definitely. Definitely. We’ve been talking about this for years. I think […] in the next couple of years or so, that’s definitely going to happen, for sure. “

BANG Showbiz


Previous articleAriana Grande: Stalker has to stay away from her
Next articleBoxer Manny Pacquiao: Ending Legend – Sports
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv