Wishes biopic with Julia Roberts

The singer is now pondering her legacy and Tiffany would love to see her story immortalized in a biopic. She already knew exactly who would embody her. Tiffany is sure that ‘Pretty Woman’ star Julia Roberts could do a great job bringing her to life on the big screen. Speaking to the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef, she said, “Well, younger Tiffany, I’m not sure. That would be kind of interesting really. I need to think a little more about that, but I mean, I know not, probably the older Tiffany, I don’t know. Let’s take a fabulous redhead like Julia Roberts, shall we … She’s one of my favorites! ”









The musician is also in the process of making plans for the release of her memoir, which will cover every aspect of her career and life. When asked if she wanted to write her memoir, she said, “Oh, definitely. Definitely. We’ve been talking about this for years. I think […] in the next couple of years or so, that’s definitely going to happen, for sure. “

BANG Showbiz