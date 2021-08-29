Will Shawn Mendes be her husband?

August 27, 2021 – 10:45 p.m. clock

Camila Cabello spotted with a suspicious ring on her finger

After fans discovered a ring on her finger, the rumor mill boiled up that Shawn Mendes, 23, may have asked for the hand of Camila Cabello (24). The two have been a couple since summer 2019 and just recently celebrated their two-year anniversary. So is it high time to get engaged?

“Did Shawn Mendes ask you if you would like to marry him?”

A few days ago the singer published a clip on “TikTok” in which a suspicious clunk can be seen on her left hand. In the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, the 24-year-old explained in an interview with the US presenter whether the rumors are true.

When Fallon brought up the ring, she cut him off with a “no folks” before he could even ask his question. Then he asked: “Did Shawn Mendes ask you if you would like to marry him?” Your unequivocal answer: “He didn’t – and I’m not engaged.”







Where does the engagement ring go again?

The singer swore that she doesn’t even know which hand you wear an engagement ring. Her parents are married and have both lost their wedding rings. Her mother was also unable to enlighten the singer because she did not know either. “It’s the left hand,” said the showmaster, who wasn’t quite sure either.

At the beginning of July, Cabello and Mendes celebrated the two-year anniversary of their relationship. The singer posted a picture on Instagram in which the two kiss. “Happy two years, my baby,” he wrote. Cabello also published several pictures and declared, among other things: “To more joy, more friendship and more love.”