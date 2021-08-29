Under Armor and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson provide all the essentials for training

Under Armor x Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: Everything for co-op

Together with “The Rock”, Under Armor has designed new essentials for training. Particularly noteworthy is the UA Project Rock 4, which Dwayne Johnson describes as the “ultimate training shoe”. Words that you like to take from the well-trained ex-wrestler – after all, he has to know what is important in sweaty sessions in the gym. But the other pieces are also impressive. The actor, who is known for relentless workouts and mental willpower when training, promises: “Our new Project Rock Collection is a game changer.” (Also Read: Adidas Humanrace Sichona – Pharrell’s Newest Sneaker)

Under Armor x Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: Everything about the new training shoe

The new UA Project Rock 4 is an all-round shoe that has a cushioning foam sole over its entire length. The company also highlights the TriBase technology, which is designed to provide more control on the ground and forefoot flexibility. The decisive factor in the development was to create a shoe for plyometric training. In high-speed strength training, the focus is on getting explosive strength through quick combinations of steps and jumps. The straps, which are attached to the midsole, provide reliable support, so that the foot is optimally protected even during such intensive work-outs. The shoe with a light mesh upper is available in blue and white or black and white for the current launch. (Also interesting: Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 – the hype sneaker comes in five colorways)

Buy here: UA Project Rock 4, by Under Armor, 150 euros, via Under Armor





PR

Under Armor: JBL headphones for more concentration when working out

But “The Rock” has not only contributed his expertise to the training shoe – the actor literally holds his head out for a new over-ear headphone that was developed by JBL in collaboration with Under Armor. “Every part has been developed with new technology, innovation and old-school character. It’s time to take it a step further and make a difference, ”said Johnson. He had a hand in fine-tuning the headphones himself, so that one could concentrate on the essentials while working out. The headphones are equipped with noise canceling. In addition, it is compatible with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and can therefore be operated without a free hand. The battery can be charged for another two hours of play in just five minutes. When fully charged, you can even play 45 hours.

Buy here: UA Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones, from Under Armor, 300 euros, from Under Armor PR

