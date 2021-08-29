TV Tips: Matt Damon on “The Great Wall”

In “The Great Wall” (RTL) Matt Damon fights against monsters on the Great Wall of China. In “Bad Moms” (VOX) Mila Kunis no longer feels like being a perfect mother. Meanwhile, the “Traumschiff” (ZDF) is heading for Tanzania.

8:15 p.m., RTL, The Great Wall, Fantasyaction



European mercenaries are attacked by a mysterious creature while searching for black powder in the Chinese Empire. The survivors, including William Garin (Matt Damon), get away with their lives, but a little later end up in a cell in the Great Wall of China. Behind bars you will learn the true secret of the world cultural heritage: It serves to protect against something unimaginably terrible that threatens to wipe out humanity beyond the borders of China.

8:15 p.m., VOX, Bad Moms, Comedy



The permanently stressed Amy (Mila Kunis) sacrifices herself for her family and her job every day. When she learns that her husband is cheating on her, the 32-year-old decides to change her life. Amy doesn’t care about all the rules and puts the faithless husband outside the door. Together with two fellow sufferers, she now switches to party mode. This is how much independence the stuffy Gwendolyn (Christina Applegate) calls on the scene, who is planning an intrigue. Clear the ring for the “battle of the mothers”.









8:15 p.m., ZDF, Das Traumschiff: Tanzania, holiday series



The “dream ship” heads for a country with breathtaking landscapes and fascinating wildlife: Tanzania. On board is the bizarre couple of friends Felix Staudinger (Bernd Stegemann) and Justus Erbrecht (Heinrich Schafmeister), chairmen of an amateur photography association. Although the two have been friends for years, once a year they put their friendship on hold and compete for the best photo.

8:15 p.m., ZDFneo, Robin Hood, adventure film



In England around 1200 Robin Longstride (Russell Crowe) is an archer in the army of King Richard the Lionheart. Lionheart is struck by an arrow while trying to take a French castle. The death of the king is reason enough for Robin and his three companions to return to England. But the intervention in an attack on a group of crusaders also kills Robin’s friend and confidante Robert Loxley. His death assigns him a new purpose: bring the crown to England and grant Loxley’s last wish.

8:15 p.m., 3Sat, Die Toten vom Schwarzwald, mystery thriller



On a trip to the Black Forest, the young teacher Inka (Nadja Uhl) is taken along by a woman, Katharina, via the car pool agency. But when she stops in Holltal, Katharina disappears without a trace. The investigating officers do not believe in a crime. But Katharina’s ex-husband Matthias Auerbach (Heino Ferch), himself a forensic technician, is not ready to give up the search. He travels to the Holltal in order – to the chagrin of the authorities – to search for Katharina himself. The atmosphere in the small village turns out to be icy.

