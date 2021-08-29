Trailer for the start of the series explains Tom Hank’s appearance – fernsehserien.de

The plot begins a few decades after the film and follows the young and ambitious Deputy US Marshal Scott Turner Jr. (played by Josh Peck, “Drake & Josh”), son of Detective Scott Turner played by Tom Hanks. As with his father at the time, his ordinary life was turned upside down when he inherited the drooling and hard-to-tame dog named Huutsch from his deceased father. Only gradually, with the help of dog trainer Erica Mouniere, Turner learns that Huutsch may not be the partner he wanted, but the partner he needed. In addition, it comes to light for the family that Scott Turner’s father did not die in an accident, but was murdered – and the dog was the only witness …









Trailer for the series “Scott & Huutsch” (English)

In addition to Josh Peck, Lyndsy Fonseca (“9-1-1: Lone Star”) as his sister Laura, Vanessa Lengies (“Glee”) as dog trainer Erica, Carra Patterson (“The Arrangement”) as Scott’s colleague starring Jessica, Anthony Ruivivar (“Third Watch”) as Chief James Mendez and Becca Tobin (“Drop Dead Diva”) as prosecutor Brooke Mailer.

“Scott & Huutsch” was developed by Matt Nix (“Complications”, “Burn Notice”), who also acts as a showrunner and producer. The opening episode was directed by McG (“Lethal Weapon”, “Charlie’s Angels”). The format is produced by 20th Television and ABC Signature.

Shortly after the box office success of the film “Scott and Huutsch: A Great Dane to Smooch”, ABC tried a series version, but nothing came of it. The pilot episode filmed at the time with Thomas F. Wilson and the dog already known from the film was ultimately only shown as a one-time special within the series “Walt Disney’s Colorful World” (fernsehserien.de reported).