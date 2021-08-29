Tom Cruise: “Mission Impossible” shooting stopped – 14 corona cases on set! – People

THIS mission really seems impossible …

For the third time, the shooting of the action flick “Mission: Impossible 7” was stopped. This time because of several corona cases. 14 people are said to have tested positive for the virus. Now leading actor Tom Cruise (60) also has to be quarantined.

“Due to positive coronavirus test results, we temporarily stopped the production of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ until June 14,” said a statement from the production company on Thursday. “We adhere to all security protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”





Tom Cruise is the main actor and producer of the action cracker and tried everything so that the filming did not have to be interrupted again because of the pandemic – to no availPhoto: Victoria Jones / dpa



Among those who tested positive: four dancers with whom Tom Cruise previously filmed a nightclub scene. It is unclear whether he infected himself, but he still has to go into isolation.









The renewed 14-day compulsory break has consequences. An insider revealed “Daily Mail”how bad the mood is during the filming: “Tom is totally angry about what happened, especially given the lecture he gave his staff last year.”

At the end of 2020 there was a Recording of an argument emerged in the Tom Cruise had caught two employees, as they had not kept the safety distance of two meters. He threatened to have them fired.

The seventh part of the “Mission: Impossible” agent saga is supposed to start in the cinemas in May 2022.