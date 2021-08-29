This is how the horned Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric stand together today

Kiefer Sutherland (left) and Jason Patric in a scene from the film “The Lost Boys”, 1988. imago / Prod.DB

“A lot of what was written back then was just total shit.” 30 years ago Jason Patric caused a Hollywood scandal. According to the media, he ran off to Ireland with Julia Roberts on the day of their wedding to his best friend Kiefer Sutherland. After decades of silence, the two actors have reconciled and spoke for the first time on the “Inside of You” podcast about the events of June 14, 1991.

Sutherland and Patric met on the set of “The Lost Boys” in 1987 and quickly became best friends. Patric was even supposed to act as best man for Sutherland’s marriage to Roberts. What exactly happened back then? Patric: “In any case, I didn’t steal it from the altar, this story is utter nonsense. What exactly went off and what Julia said to me and Kiefer at the time, I don’t want to repeat here. Because she is not here. “

Whereupon Sutherland intervened: “It was definitely a difficult time for me. And it was also very uncomfortable for Jason and Julia. The truth is, when you fall in love, you fall in love. And that there is nothing you can do about it. Julia is an extraordinary person, and so is Jason. It was just the timing. “

Both ex-opponents confirm that it took decades to reconcile. It happened during a joint appearance on Broadway in 2011. Patric: “When I saw him, I said a few words, we laughed and then toasted.” What helped Sutherland was the thought that Patrick’s time as a man by the side of “Pretty Woman” ended as quickly as his. The “24” star was modeled on George Harrison and Eric Clapton, who remained best friends all their lives, even though they were romantically involved with the same woman: “I thought if they can do it, then we can do it too!”