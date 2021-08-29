This is how Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara met

This is love! Joe Manganiello (43) and Sofia Vergara (47) are Hollywood’s absolute dream couple. The two have been happily married to each other for five years now and are still in love with each other. But the two almost didn’t become a couple due to a misunderstanding. In an interview, the Magic Mike– Now star the story of how he and his dream woman got together after all.

In the The Jess Cagle Show the actor told about his first meeting with the Modern Family star. It was at the White House Correspondents Dinner Party in 2014 and Joe thought she was still engaged to Nick Loeb (44), who was also present. “Later that night, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 44, came up to me and said, ‘Hey, my friend Sofia want to come over and say hello ‘”, the True Blood actor recalls. A few weeks later, he learned that the Latina had broken off their engagement and was officially single again.

Joe eventually got her number, called her, and spontaneously decided to visit her while filming in New Orleans. “I’ve waited so long for the right moment, I won’t let it slip away. She said, ‘You’re crazy,’ I said, ‘I’ll see you next week'”, the muscle pack depicts the beginning of their relationship.









Joe Manganiello at the Oscar Afterparty in Beverly Hills in February 2020

Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson at a party in LA in January 2012

Joe Manganiello at the Maui Film Festival in Wailea in June 2019

