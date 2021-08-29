These films enter the race for the Golden Lion – culture

– After US productions were held back at the last Venice Film Festival due to the pandemic and stars preferred to stay at home instead of celebrating cinema glamor on the red carpet in front of the Sala Grande premiere hall, the 78th edition is pointing to more normality – at least in this regard.







US contributions and top-class film celebrities: Both are back at the festival in the lagoon city, which will be the center of the film world from September 1st. This is not insignificant for the film festival, as they have developed in recent years under the direction of Alberto Barbera as the launch pad for potentially Oscar-worthy films. Later Oscar winners such as “The Shape of Water”, “Joker” and most recently “Nomadland” celebrated their premiere at the Lido.



It’s going to be exciting: The American Kristen Stewart plays the role of Lady Diana for the Chilean master director Pablo Larraín (“Ema”).

© Photo: dpa / imagespace

Will Venice hit the bull’s eye again with the selection in this regard? Denis Villeneuves “Dune” with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya is certainly the big blockbuster event. After various postponements, the multi-million dollar adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novels is eagerly awaited. Will it be a masterpiece? Or will Villeneuve (“Blade Runner 2049”) fail as grandly as David Lynch did in the 80s?

Out of competition

“Dune” is shown out of competition, as is the medieval epic “The Last Duel” by Hollywood veteran Ridley Scott with Matt Damon and Adam Driver. David Gordon Green also continues the eternal horror saga about the masked killer Michael Myers with “Halloween Kills” after his reboot in 2018 – again with Jamie Lee Curtis, who in turn (like comedian and director Roberto Benigni) with the honor this year -Löwen is awarded for life’s work.













However, the film festival will first open with a new work by a heavyweight among the auteur filmmakers: In “Madres paralelas”, Pedro Almodóvar tells of two women of different ages who accidentally become pregnant. Again for him in front of the camera: his muse Penélope Cruz, with whom he has already filmed classics such as “Alles über Meine Mutter” or “Volver”.





Exciting range

“Madres paralelas” is one of a total of 21 entries competing for the Golden Lion – and thus for the favor of the jury chaired by Korean director and Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”). The competition not only has an exciting range in terms of style and content. Newcomers to the competition are there as well as regular directing staff: the Italian Paolo Sorrentino, who is represented with “The Hand of God”, and indie veteran Paul Schrader, whose contribution “The Card Counter” is celebrating its premiere.

Pablo Larraín, who previously shot the bio-pic “Jackie” with Natalie Portman as US President’s wife Jackie Kennedy, is again concerned with the biography of a famous personality: In the German co-production “Spencer”, Kristen Stewart embodies Princess Diana, who in 1991 decides to divorce Prince Charles and break out of her royal life.

Five women directors

Jane Campion is one of five directors in competition. The New Zealand veteran director (“Das Piano”) shows her Netflix production “The Power of the Dog”, which tells of a conflict between brothers and sisters with Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst. Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal is now behind the camera for the first time. With “The Lost Daughter” she is submitting her directorial debut to the competition – based on a novel by Elena Ferrante.

Barbera raised the quality of this year’s submissions in advance. “As if the pandemic had stimulated creativity,” wrote the festival director in his introductory words.