The Tomorrow War: Amazon buys new Chris Pratt film from the cinema

Released 04/08/2021 10:08 am

Because it is slowly getting full in the cinema plan of the film distributors, an option that has already been increasingly used due to the Corona crisis is becoming increasingly attractive. Because the new flick with Chris Pratt could soon go under in the cinema compared to the competition, the offer from Amazon was too tempting to ignore. That is why the new film “The Tomorrow War” does not start in the cinema, but directly on Amazon Prime Video.

It will be a risky journey into the future to save the world of tomorrow: Amazon Studios has now secured the worldwide rights to the sci-fi action film “The Tomorrow War” from Skydance, directed by Chris McKay and with Chris Pratt in the main role, as well as executive producer. The Tomorrow War will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories starting July 2nd.

The world is stunned when a group of time travelers from 2051 arrives to deliver urgent news: Thirty years in the future, humanity is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that soldiers and civilians are transported from the present to the future and join the fight. Among those being recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (JK Simmons) in a desperate attempt to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The cast of the film includes Pratt, Strahovski and JK Simmons, among others, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodge. The Tomorrow War was directed by Chris McKay, the screenplay was written by Zach Dean and the film was produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer and Adam Kolbrenner. Executive producers are Rob Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver and Bradley J. Fischer, and Samantha Nisenboim is co-producer. The film is a project by Amazon Studios, Skydance and Paramount Pictures in association with New Republic Pictures.









The film was very popular with those responsible for the streaming services who were involved in the pre-screening. Amazon probably had to put an impressive 200 million US dollars on the table to buy the strip away from the competition. Sounds like a lot of money at first, but of course the question arises for distributors whether they would bring in more at the box office.

However, due to the many postponements in the cinema release due to the pandemic, the 2021/2022 season is already packed with better-known film titles whose box office results could achieve greater success. For this reason, the deal would be to avert an imminent flop early. Chris Pratt himself should also have an increased interest, because “The Tomorrow War” is the first feature film production in which, in addition to his leading role, he is also involved as an executive producer.

The story actually sounds so promising that the film should belong in the cinema. Of course, all home cinema fans can look forward to the strip coming straight to home with a Prime subscription. If you don’t have a subscription yet, you can order a free trial month with 30 days of full access here.

By the way, “The Tomorrow War” was originally scheduled to open in theaters in July 2021. There is no trailer yet, but as soon as it comes out, you will read it here with us.