The Bad Boy himself – Will Smith skin now available in Fortnite

He is not the first and he will by no means be the last: Will Smith is now available as a skin in Fortnite in his role as Mike Lowrey from “Bad Boys”. Even before him, numerous fictional characters and living personalities made it into the Battle Royale. Superman has only recently made the world of Fortnite unsafe and NBA star James LeBron also throws baskets in the third-person shooter.

You pave the way to the skin with V-Bucks

In contrast to the recent campaign about the superhero who is allergic to kryptonite, Will Smith does not have any special missions to unlock his skin or the appropriate accessories. Instead, you have to put a portion of V-Bucks, the currency of the game, on the table for bad boy Mike Lowrey in his simple but stylish outfit.

Recommended editorial content Here you will find external content from [PLATTFORM]. To protect your personal data, external integrations are only displayed if you confirm this by clicking on “Load all external content”: Load all external content I consent to external content being displayed to me. This means that personal data is transmitted to third-party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

If you want to throw yourself into the fray with the detective from Southbeach, 1500 V-Bucks are due for the skin, which comes with a detective bag on its back in tow. For another 500 V-Bucks you get his dual pickaxes “hot spur knife”. If you don’t want to do without one or the other, you can get the “hot spur set” right away, because it includes both skin and dual pickaxes.

That Will Smith becomes the other characters in Fortnite (buy now 37.81 €) was released some time ago, but many would have expected a “Man in Black” skin rather than Mike Lowrey from Bad Boys. Regardless of that, Will Smith is hit very well, the skin does the actor credit.









With the colorful range of characters, guessing the next new character in Fortnite is about as realistic as winning the lottery. Until Epic reveals which stars they still have in the pipeline from radio and television, Fortnite players can accuse each other of treason in the new imposter mode and try to expose the other players as impostors.

Source: Epic Games

Supports PC games – it only takes a minute. Thanks! The corona pandemic is not over yet and even if the situation has eased, we and many other publishers will continue to be directly affected by it. But you can support us in doing our job so that we can continue to accompany you daily with news, articles, guides, videos and podcasts about your favorite games. As a PC games supporter, you help us so that we can do without a paywall in the future and maintain the quality standard you are used to. Support now We thank you in advance.

Write your own article



The links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements as we are independent in researching and selecting the products presented. We receive a small commission for product sales, which we use to partially finance the free content of the website.