The 10 film highlights in autumn

Since the theatrical releases in autumn and winter are still at risk from the pandemic, Netflix is ​​helping out with secure streaming for the home. Although the year only has four months left, the streaming service spoils you with it many exciting film titlesthat were featured in an impressive listing this week.

We went through the Netflix fall film program for you and introduce you the 10 most exciting highlights that you can look forward to in 2021.

Netflix fall highlight Kate

Neon lights and furious fight scenes: No, Kate is not a secret John Wick film. The first trailer nevertheless promises a decent action hit from Netflix. Mary Elizabeth Winstead is allowed to hand out a contract killer after her, unfortunately, somewhat short Birds of Prey performance.

KATE – Trailer 1 (English) HD

When Kate finds out that she has been poisoned, she goes on a vengeance through Tokyo at night. She only has 24 hours before the poison spreads completely through her body. In order to bring down the people responsible for it, she allies herself with the daughter of one of her previous victims. (mh)

When is Kate coming to Netflix? September 10, 2021

Netflix autumn highlight: Schumacher

Michael Schumacher has won the Formula 1 World Championship seven times. The new documentary shows Schumacher how the racing driver revolutionized the sport with his unbridled workload and what kind of person he was in private life.

Schumacher – Trailer (German) HD

To achieve this, the creators worked closely with the sports legend’s family, which the numerous home videos in the trailer also show. We expect an intimate reminder of the brilliant and controversial moments in the life of a great athlete. Tears and adrenaline-laden racing scenes are inevitable. (yy)

When is Schumacher coming to Netflix: September 15, 2021

Netflix fall highlight The Guilty

In the emergency call center, a police officer takes a call from a woman who is trying to save herself from a kidnapping – while her kidnapper is sitting next to her in the car. The Guilty is a remake of the Danish chamber play thriller of the same name. The names behind the project promise anything but a cheap copy.

© Netflix Jake Gyllenhaal in The Guilty

While greats like Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke or Riley Keough will be in front of the camera, action guru Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) and thriller expert Nic Pizzolatto (True Detective) are responsible for the direction and script. (jfw)

When is The Guilty coming to Netflix: October 1, 2021

Netflix fall highlight Army of Thieves

Matthias Schweighöfer is shooting the prequel for the Zack Snyder blockbuster Army of the Dead, which will be released just a few months after the main film, on October 29th. Army of Thieves is the name of the film that revolves around Schweighöfer’s Safeknacker Ludwig Dieter, a fan favorite of the first film. Thieves is set during the zombie apocalypse, but it’s not a zombie movie, they say.

Army of Thieves – Teaser Trailer (German) HD

“For me it’s more of a romantic, comedic heist film”says producer Deborah Snyder. Schweighöfers Ludwig is persuaded by a mysterious woman to join a group of wanted criminals. One after the other, the gang wants to break open the hardest-to-crack safes in Europe. (Hb)

When is Army of Thieves coming to Netflix: October 29, 2021

Netflix fall highlight The Harder They Fall

The Harder They Fall is a filthy western centered around the outlaw Nat Love. When he finds out that his parents’ killer escaped from prison after 20 years, he does everything in his power to catch him. Love is not alone: ​​He’s putting together his own gang.

The Harder They Fall – Teaser Trailer (German) HD

The Harder They Fall, the directorial debut of the singer-songwriter Jeymes Samuel aka The Bullitts, not only convinces with its cool trailer. The cast is also really strong: Regina King, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield and Delroy Lindo meet Jonathan Majors, who most recently let off steam as the villain Kang in the Marvel universe. (mh)









When is the Harder They Fall coming to Netflix? November 3, 2021

Netflix fall highlight Red Notice

Red Notice is the most expensive Netflix film to date, which is certainly also due to the concentrated star power of the action comedy. With Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds should be here the most spectacular Netflix blockbuster of 2021 waiting for us where the plot is not that important.

© Netflix Dwayne Johnson in Red Notice

Something to do with an FBI profiler chasing the world’s most notorious art thief with the greatest con artist. We’re already on board for the “most expensive Netflix blockbuster of all time” and the names of the stars. (pr)

When is Red Notice coming to Netflix: November 12, 2021

Netflix fall highlight Tick Tick Boom

With the musical drama Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! super talent Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights) is making his directorial debut, which will be streaming on Netflix from November 19. He adapts the semi-autobiographical musical of the same name about the New York composer Jonathan Larson, who is played here by Andrew Garfield.

Tick, tick … boom! – Teaser (English) HD

Jonathan turns 30 and gets into a midlife crisis. He struggles with his passion and the pressure to want to create something big. We look into the soul of an artist who is willing to sacrifice stability and relationships in order to pursue his passion. Larson himself died just a few years later at the age of 35 – shortly before the premiere of his masterpiece Rent. (mw)

When is Tick Tick Boom Coming to Netflix: November 19, 2021

Netflix fall highlight: The Power of the Dog

Director Jane Campion provided an early Netflix highlight with the series Top of the Lake. Now she’s back with a kind of western psychodrama in Montana in the 1920s: The Power of the Dog.

The Power Of Dog – Teaser Trailer (English) HD

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the sadistic rancher Phil, whose well-ordered power structure gets mixed up when his brother George (Jesse Plemons) moves in with the widow Rose (Kirsten Dunst) and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The adaptation of a novel by Thomas Savage promises a powder keg of emotions, which Campion seems ideally suited to opening. (yy)

When is The Power of the Dog coming to Netflix: December 1, 2021

Netflix Fall Highlight The Hand of God

With works like La Grande Bellezza – The great beauty has Paolo Sorrentino too one of the most visually powerful directors of the present developed. In his new Netflix film The Hand of God, he looks back on his own youth and tells an autobiographical story about the love shared between cinema and Diego Maradona. Again in incredible pictures, of course. (pr)

The Hand of God – Teaser Trailer (German subtitles) HD

When is The Hand of God Coming to Netflix: December 15, 2021

Netflix fall highlight Don’t Look Up

Adam McKay is one of the best comedy and satire directors on the planet with works like Anchorman or Vice. This is exactly what his latest comedy Don’t Look Up is about: There Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence try to warn mankind about a comet impact.

© Netflix Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Don’t Look Up

If everything goes according to plan, we should face a top-class attack on the laughing muscles as well as a snappy social comment. (jfw)

When is Don’t Look Up coming to Netflix: December 24, 2021

Which Netflix movies are you most looking forward to this year?