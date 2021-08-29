The 10 best Denzel Washington movies

The top 10 films by two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington.

Born on December 28, 1954 in Mount Vernon / NY as the son of a preacher and a hairdresser. After attending the Oakland Military Academy in New Windsor and studying journalism at Fordham University, he began acting. His first major film role was that of Steve Biko in the apartheid drama Cry Freedom (1987). This was followed by a supporting role Oscar for his role in the civil war drama Glory (1989) and with the portrayal of Malcolm X in Spike Lee’s biopic (1993) he cemented his status as one of the most important African-American stars in Hollywood. He received the main role Oscar in 2002 for Training Day. Privately, he found happiness with Pauletta Pearson in 1977 – the two have been married since 1983 and have four children. The eldest son, John David, is now also a successful actor (Golden Globe nomination for BlackKklansman 2018).

10th place: Much Ado About Nothing (1993)











7.3

Errors, confusions, intrigues, great love and lots of fun in Tuscany: The ladies at Governor Leonato’s court are excited: Don Pedro (Washington) and his men ride in after they have won a battle and take a month’s vacation from the war. As expected, couples quickly find themselves in love, including a soldier who tries to win the hand of Leonato’s daughter. Only the eloquent Benedikt (Branagh) and the cheeky Beatrice (Thompson) defend themselves against their obvious affection … Ingenious star pleasure; Golden Globe nomination for Best Comedy.

9th place: Cry Freedom (1987)











7.4

Based on facts and the novel Steve Biko – Voice of Humanity: 1975, in segregated South Africa, the liberal newspaper editor Donald Woods (Kevin Kline) and the black civil rights activist Steve Biko (Denzel Washington) get to know each other. When Biko is arrested two years later and dies as a result of the brutal interrogation methods used by the police, Woods, who protests in public, is declared a “banned person”, is no longer allowed to publish and is monitored by the security police. Nevertheless, he writes down Biko’s biography … Great cinema with a humanitarian message: class!

8th place: Against every rule (Remeber the Titans, 2000)









Against Any Rule (Remember the Titans, 2000) © Video: YouTube

7.8

In the US state of Virginia, 1971: While racial segregation has officially been abolished, it is still law in the minds of many people. The black football coach Boone (Washington) can tell you a thing or two about it. When a white and a black high school are merged and with it the respective football teams, Boone clearly gets to feel that his colleague Yoast (Will Patton) does not really accept him. A joint training camp should help …

7th place: Flight (2012)











7.3

Captain Whitaker (Washington) indulges in parties, with vodka and cocaine the morning after. This was also the case on the day he was piloting the SouthJet Airlines flight from Orlando. Suddenly a bang, something in the hydraulic system has collapsed, the MD90 falls to the ground. Whitaker can stabilize the aircraft with a crazy maneuver and crash land in a field. When the drug residues were found during a blood test, he was charged with the death of six people. Virtuoso staged and acted drama based on an authentic incident.

6th place: Man on Fire (2004)









Man on Fire (2004) © Video: YouTube

7.7

Once a hit man for the government, John Creasy (Washington) is now a psychological wreck. His friend Rayburn (Walken) also realizes that he is about to give up his life. He persuades Creasy to take a job as a bodyguard: In Mexico City, he is supposed to protect the nine-year-old daughter of the extremely wealthy industrialist Ramos (Marc Anthony). Creasy can’t resist the charm of little pita (Dakota Fanning) for long. When the girl he has long taken to his heart is kidnapped, the money transfer fails and Pita’s parents learn of the alleged death of their daughter, Creasy’s fuses blow – he starts a bloody campaign of revenge. At first there is a lot of feeling, but about halfway through it gets down to business. Visually impressive, rough thriller based on a novel by AJ Quinnell.









5th place: Hurricane (1999)











7.6

The Chronicle of a True Justice Scandal: Is Boxer Denzel Washington Innocent In Prison? Rubin Carter (Washington) spent most of his youth in reformatory. As a man, however, he fights his way up and becomes a celebrated boxing professional, whom the fans graciously call “Th e Hurricane”. In the summer of 1966 he prepares for the fight for the world title in middleweight. But the duel never comes again, because the same nasty white cop who once brought him to the home is accusing Rubin of multiple homicides. The rash judgment of the racist judiciary: three times life sentences! Carter takes every appeal – unsuccessful. It wasn’t until the 80s that a young Hurricane fan turned the corner …

4th place: Glory (1989)











7.8

The American Civil War 1862: Robert Gould Shaw (Matthew Broderick), an idealistic young Northern officer, is asked to assemble a regiment of black recruits. As a reward, the promotion to colonel beckons. Not exactly enthusiastic at first, he soon devotes himself to the task with enthusiasm. Not an easy task, as it turns out, because Shaw and his men are faced with prejudice and racism. There is also friction within the group, in which, for example, the escaped slave Trip (Denzel Washington) is involved. Epic, powerful visual history lesson that won three Oscars. There were prizes for camera, sound and Denzel Washington (supporting actor).

3rd place: Training Day (2001)











7.7

In order to be transferred to the LA drug department, junior police officer Jake (Ethan Hawke) is supposed to do a trial with his new supervisor Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington). At first impressed by the coolness of his colleague, Jake is soon shocked to discover that Alonzo is really corrupt to the bone and has a lot of filth himself. The situation escalates when the upright Jake decides to hunt down Alonzo … Gripping cop thriller until the very end, Denzel Washington received his second Oscar for it!

2nd place: American Gangster (2007)











7.8

According to facts: At the beginning of the 1970s, the African American Frank Lucas (Washington) started his picture-book career in Harlem, but not a bourgeois one. Lucas has drugs “imported” in the coffins of fallen US soldiers! The drugs are sold at dumping prices, which makes Lucas a rich, but also respected man. The only cop who can be dangerous to him is the incorruptible Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe). Ridley Scott paints a dense, atmospheric picture of 1970s America, as reward there were Oscar nominations for Ruby Dee (as Lucas’ mother) and production design. The real Roberts and Lucas were there as consultants for the shoot.

1st place: Malcolm X (1992)











7.7

Denzel Washington in his Oscar-nominated role as the bearer of hope for blacks in America: After he grew up in a foster family and learned at school that certain professions are not allowed for him as a black – despite good grades – Malcolm Little starts in America 1940s a career as a petty criminal. After his release, Malcolm, who has given up his slave name Little and henceforth only calls himself Malcolm X, joins the Organization Nation of Islam and quickly becomes a widely respected and increasingly radical spokesman. Until there is a falling out between Malcolm X and Nation of Islam boss Elijah Muhammad (Freeman Jr.). One of the best biopics of all time! Gripping and stirring Spike Lee work about the life of the controversial black leader. Denzel Washington plays almost perfectly, and the three-hour running time is hardly noticeable. Martin Scorsese named Malcolm X one of the ten best films of the 90s.

