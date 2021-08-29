That Was How Bad Shooting Was For Meryl Streep

The shooting of “The Devil Wears Prada” left its mark on Meryl Streep (71). In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly” on the occasion of the film’s 15th anniversary, the Oscar winner remembers the production – with horror. “I was so depressed,” she said. In order to be able to embody her character in a believable way, she used the “method acting” method: Streep also acted like the dreaded fashion journalist Miranda Priestly away from the camera. In the long run, this behavior had an effect on her mood.

Streep had to “completely change” for the role

Co-star Emily Blunt doesn’t seem to have noticed any of this. Streep was always “sociable and damn funny,” said the 38-year-old. But the actress added, “It was definitely not so fun for her in some ways to change completely.” To which Streep explained, “That was the last time I tried that Method thing.” Nevertheless, she came to terms with her situation at the time: “I said to myself: ‘Well, that’s the price you pay when you’re the boss.’





