Teamwork between Apple and Microsoft in the riding course

Berlin / Hamburg – Champagne, of course. As befits her standing, Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of the late Apple boss Steve Jobs, celebrated her victory in the show jumping team at the Derby Park in Hamburg Klein Flottbek at the weekend. The first chin-chin was for her team partner Nayel Nassar. He, in turn, will soon be Bill Gates’ son-in-law. Because Nassar is engaged to Jennifer, the oldest daughter of the Microsoft founder, who was a show jumper herself.

Eve Jobs is 23 years old. She says riding taught her independence, dedication and perseverance. The American can often be seen on her Instagram profile in riding clothes and on horseback. Sometimes with a medal around your neck. She learned early on to assert herself. Against other US riders with prominent fathers, such as Georgina Bloomberg, daughter of the former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, against Destry Spielberg, daughter of director Steven Spielberg, or against Jessica Springsteen. The daughter of rock bard Bruce Springsteen recently won the silver medal at the Olympics in Tokyo with the show jumping team of the USA.









Now the money of wealthy fathers can fuel a riding career and enable the purchase of expensive class horses. The offspring sit alone in the saddle. In 2019, Eve Jobs was number five in the world rankings for under-25s. Eve Jobs proved her talent in Hamburg just a few hours after winning the team competition, also in the 300,000 Euro jumping of the Global Champions Tour. Behind the Dutchman Harrie Smolders, the hobby model came second on Venue d’Fees Des Hazalles.

Jobs’ teammate, 30-year-old Egyptian Nayel Nassar, studied at the elite Stanford University, as did Eve. “That could be the beginning of the merger between Apple and Microsoft,” said the Hamburg event boss Volker Wulff about the winning team in Klein Flottbek. Steve Jobs characterized Eve in his biography as a “strong-willed, funny crackpot” – with the strongest will of any child he has ever met.