Size, woman, Instagram – the “Iron Man” in the fact check

By Sonia Gupta
Robert Downey Jr. (56) is one of the most successful and profitable actors in Hollywood and has already snapped coveted roles such as “Sherlock Holmes” or “Iron Man”. However, the actor began his career very early on.

As the son of the famous filmmaker Robert Downey senior, he took on small roles in his films as a child. Robert Downey Jr. can slip into many different characters and is celebrated for his wide range of roles.

In 2018 and 2019 he was again enthusiastic as “Tony Stark” and “Iron Man” in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”. But Robert Downey Jr. was not always the professional actor he is today.

In his past he was mainly noticed by excessive drug abuse and has already been kicked out of a series. In general, the actor has a blatant life story, but in the meantime he has caught himself and is considered to be cheerful.

Robert Downey Jr. on Instagram

You can see that the actor doesn’t take himself too seriously, especially on his Instagram account. In addition to insights into his work, you will also find many photos of him, with which he would like to have a little fun or annoy his colleagues.

But he also regularly targets himself and shows himself in rabbit costumes and with a weird grimace. His fans think this mix is ​​great, and the actor is now followed by over 50 million people on Instagram.

Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey




(© Getty Images)

Robert Downey Jr. in private

The actor also likes to joke around with his children, as you can see in the few paparazzi pictures. Together with his wife, the film producer Susan Levin, Robert Downey Jr. has two children: son Exton Elias Downey (* 2012) and daughter Avri Roel Downey (* 2014).

The 1.74 meter tall actor has another son, Indio Falconer Downey, from his first marriage to Deborah Falconer. He follows in the footsteps of his famous father and also works as an actor.

Robert Downey Jr. at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in South Korea on April 15, 2019


