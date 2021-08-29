Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes: Secret Garden Wedding in LA

Secret wedding in Hollywood: After more than nine years and two daughters together, actors Eva Mendes, 46, and Ryan Gosling, 40, are said to have secretly said yes!

Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes: Garden Wedding in LA

Did Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling secretly get married?

This is reported by the US “OK!” – and it would at least fit in well with the two superstars, because the two keep their private lives almost completely out of the public eye. So you got neither of Mendes’ pregnancies nor the births of the two daughters Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, really something with. And photographers are also waiting in vain for joint appearances …

Despite all the secrecy, the US paper claims to have learned secret wedding details from an insider, according to which the 40- and 46-year-old recently “in a beautiful simple ceremony in the garden of her LA mansion”, got married.









You might also be interested in these articles:

“They exchanged glasses to read their vows, which was totally cute”

The source adds that only a handful of relatives and friends – including Emma Stone and Steve Carell – were there.

It was all very casual – Ryan even wore jeans with a white shirt, while Eva wore a red dress from her own collection. They wrote their own vows which they had printed on paper. They swapped glasses for reading, which was totally cute.

Awwww!

Now the two allegedly dreamed of one third child … and here, too, we can be sure that Gosling and Mendes won’t reveal anything, absolutely nothing.