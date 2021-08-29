Ryan Gosling: Babyface or Smart Daredevil?

In 2010 he appeared with Michelle Williams in Derek Cianfrance’s directorial debut “Blue Valentine”. Then came “Drive” (2011) – a neo-noir thriller by filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn, which quickly developed into an international cult film and was hailed as a masterpiece. Gosling played a taciturn stuntman who offers his services as a getaway driver at night and finally begins a bloody campaign of revenge against the local mafia. His portrayal of the “driver”, which was both undercooled and controlled, finally made Gosling one of the biggest and most sought-after stars of the American dream factory.

Ryan Gosling: Filmography

The Canadian, who was seen in up to three movies per year at times, has so far appeared in 47 film and TV productions. He directed the mystery drama “Lost River” (2014) himself, wrote the script and is also active as a musician again and again. (Also read: This will be the most expensive Netflix film of all time – and the leading actors have already been chosen)

Over the course of his career, Gosling has grown into an established, long-range character actor who is also one of Hollywood’s most popular male sex symbols.

Films with Ryan Gosling (selection)

2000: Against All Rule (Boaz Yakin)









2001: Inside a Skinhead (Henry Bean)

2003: State of Mind (Matthew Ryan Hoge)

2006: Half Nelson (Ryan Fleck)

2010: Blue Valentine (Derek Cianfrance)

2011: Crazy, Stupid, Love (Glenn Ficarra, John Regua)

2011: Drive (Nicolas Winding Refn)

2011: The Ides of March (George Clooney)

2012: The Place Beyond the Pines (Derek Cianfrance)

2013: Only God Forgives (Nicolas Winding Refn)

2015: The Big Short (Adam McKay)

2016: La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

2017: Song to Song (Terrence Malick)

2017: Blade Runner 2049 (Denis Villeneuve)

2018: Departure to the Moon (Damien Chazelle)

Awards and nominations

Ryan Gosling, who will turn 40 this year, can already look back on a proud 153 nominations: He was Oscar-nominated for “La La Land” (2016) and “Half Nelson” (2006) and has been nominated for the Golden Globe several times since 2008.

He finally won the Golden Globe for best actor in musical / comedy for Damien Chazelle’s musical film “La La Land”. The actor has also received 37 other film awards at international festivals.

Private life (relationships and children)

The star from “Drive” and “Bladerunner 2049” has dated co-stars like Sandra Bullock and Rachel McAdams over the years. In September 2011, Gosling began dating actress Eva Mendes, whom he fell in love with while filming The Place Beyond the Pines. (Also: “Blade Runner 2049” with Ryan Gosling)