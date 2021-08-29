Sunday, August 29, 2021
Rihanna has just treated herself to this million dollar property

By Sonia Gupta
You don’t treat yourself to anything else, thought Rihanna (33)! The superstar is one of the top earners in the music business these days. The singer immortalized herself in the hearts of her fans with hits like “Umbrella” and “Diamonds”. Her global success also brought a lot of money into her coffers, which she invests in real estate, among other things. Now bought Rihanna another million dollar property in Beverly Hills!

Looks after a humble hut Rihannas new home at all. The musician has the equivalent of eight million euros Vanity Fair leafed through for her new home. The property has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a spacious terrace and a pool. The wacky: The entrepreneur bought a property on the same street in Beverly Hills, California for the equivalent of ten million euros just four months ago.

In addition to the two properties on the same street, the “Disturbia” interpreter also has a five million euro house in the Hollywood Hills. The fashion designer is also the proud owner of a penthouse in The Century skyscraper in western Los Angeles, an apartment on Wilshire Boulevard in LA and a mansion in her home town of Barbados.

Rihanna’s new estate in Beverly Hills
Rihanna’s eight million euro house
Rihanna’s living room in Beverly Hills


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
