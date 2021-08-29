Reese Witherspoon: daughter Ava is in love – and her boyfriend looks like dad Ryan Phillippe

Ava Phillippe (21) is definitely not very happy about this finding, but she can hardly deny it. The daughter of Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon (46) and American actor Ryan Phillippe (45) has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for around two years. The two seem in love on the recently published snapshot as they did on their first joint Instagram post in June 2019. Even then, many were able to recognize a great similarity between their boyfriend and their dad Ryan Phillippe.
Ava Phillippe’s boyfriend is her dad Ryan Phillippe’s face. You can see the proof in the video above.
The couple could also be Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe
In fact, you rub your eyes in amazement and realize that the couple in love in the photo could also be Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, who met and fell in love on the set of the film “Ice Cold Angels” in 1999. In 2008, however, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phllippe divorced. The marriage not only resulted in Ava Phillippe, but also her brother Deacon Phillippe (17). He, too, cannot escape the similarity barometer. Because from time to time he is said to have parallels to the young Leonardo DiCaprio.
