Promo for 3D audio ›Macerkopf

Monday, August 30, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
8:33 pm

Announced in mid-May, 3D Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio launched on Apple Music in June. Now Apple Music is cooperating with Billie Eilish to promote Spatial Audio (3D Audio) with a short film.

Screenshot: YouTube / Billie Eilish

3D Audio Promo: Apple Music and Billie Eilish cooperate

The approximately 90-second video “Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever in Spatial Audio on Apple Music” was created by Apple Music in cooperation with Billie Eilish. You can hear the songs “Getting Older” and “GOLDWING” from the artist’s current album “Happier Than Ever”.




Eilish sings in front of a makeup mirror, and as the singing picks up, her reflections begin to multiply in additional mirrors that surround her, what Apple calls a metaphor meant to represent what it’s like to hear 3D audio.

Dolby Atmos is a revolutionary, immersive audio format that enables artists to mix music so that the sound comes from all directions. By default, Apple Music automatically plays Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as on the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad and Mac. Apple Music will keep adding new Dolby Atmos songs and curating special Dolby Atmos playlists to help listeners find the music they love. In addition, albums that are available in Dolby Atmos are marked with a logo on the detail page for easy location.

Have you ever tried out 3D audio? In our eyes it is a real enrichment. Lossless audio, on the other hand, is only “felt” by our hearing.

