Sunday, August 29, 2021
HomeNewsPhoto with Marvel boss: Hugh Jackman's Wolverine comeback?
News

Photo with Marvel boss: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine comeback?

By Sonia Gupta
0
58




Is the impossible possible after all: Will Hugh Jackman (52) return as Wolverine? The actor played the superhero with Adamantium claws from 2000 to 2017. He slipped into the role of the cartoon character for the last time in “Logan” and then actually said goodbye to the Marvel film universe forever. Now, however, the Hollywood star sparked fans’ hopes for a comeback when he posted two ambiguous photos on the Internet.

The special thing about the snapshots: number one shows Hugh Arm in arm at a meeting with Marvel-Boss Kevin Feige (48). The second photo is a poster of his character’s clutches. Is the Australian trying to imply that he will soon be back as a Wolverine will be seen? At least his followers understand that and storm the comment column of his last one full of enthusiasm and anticipation Instagram-Post. “Yes! We want a new film”, one user made clear, while others warned the screen hero that he should not give them false hopes, please: “Don’t play with our feelings and let that be true!”

If Hugh now actually wanted to say with the pictures that he Wolverine will be portrayed in another film – the actor has not yet commented on this. In 2015, however, he emphasized in a TV interview in the The Dr. Oz Show: “Logan” will definitely be his last time Marvel-Be a superhero. Hugh might have changed his mind by now …

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

Rex Features / Rex Features

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine
Hugh Jackman at a press conference in Auckland in February 2019
Hugh Jackman at the “The Front Runner” premiere in Toronto in September 2018


Previous articleInterview with Eva Green: “It’s fun to play strong women” – Panorama
Next articleMark Wahlberg: This is his training for defined arms and shoulders
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv