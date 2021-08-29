Now Keanu Reeves is also dealing with a B-movie battle god

We don’t know anything about the plot of John Wick: Chapter 4, but the movie with Keanu Reeves is sure to crash again. This should be ensured by some cast additions that have recently been confirmed. Among them are, for example, the Asian martial arts experts Donnie Yen and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Now there’s another reason to look forward to John Wick 4 even more. This week was, among other things, by Deadline reports that the English action star Scott Adkins is in final negotiations for a role in the sequel. Against a B-movie battle god like him, Keanu Reeves’ professional killer in part 4 should finally break a sweat like never before!

Scott Adkins is a great cast newcomer for John Wick 4

After first acting roles, including in a Hong Kong martial arts film, Scott Adkins made his breakthrough as an action star with his role as Yuri Boyka in Undisputed II: Last Man Standing. Here he shone with his well-trained body and brutal martial arts choreographies so much so that he also played the character in two more sequels.

In this video you can get an impression of Scott Adkins’ martial arts power:

In addition to his role in the Undisputed series, Adkins subsequently developed into a true B-movie highlight by being refined many rather simple or weaker films with great action elements. The highlights of the actor’s career also include appearances such as the disturbing and fantastic B-movie arthouse mix Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning. Here, the younger Adkins towers over the action legends Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren.

Hollywood experience Scott Adkins has already collected. He was seen with supporting roles, for example, in The Expendables 2, Zero Dark Thirty or in the Marvel blockbuster Doctor Strange.

In the video we still speculate about how things could go on in John Wick 4:

So it could go on with John Wick 4

John Wick 4 would be the ideal opportunity to once again offer Scott Adkins a bigger stage in the Hollywood area, on which he would not have to hold back a bit at the same time give free rein to his spectacular martial arts allowed. We can hardly wait for the brutal fight between him and Keanu Reeves. The next John Wick film is slated to hit theaters in 2022.

Are you looking forward to seeing Scott Adkins in John Wick 4?