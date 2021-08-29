No masks! Cardi B receives criticism for XXL birthday party

Cardi B (28) apparently did not want to spoil the special day with “annoying” precautions to contain the health crisis – and is therefore now receiving a lot of criticism on the Internet. Last weekend the rapper celebrated her 28th birthday with an extravagant party in Las Vegas. In the meantime, the “WAP” interpreter has already shared a snapshot of the party, on which she can be seen twerking on the floor and surrounded by her numerous guests. Keeping your distance and covering your nose and mouth played an extremely small role at the celebration: Your community described the hostess’s behavior as irresponsible.

One of Cardis Guests seemed to have thought of a mask – at least that’s how it is on the party photo Instagram to recognize. “Oh man, that’s the last one. You all forget there’s a pandemic” and “Do celebrities think that keeping a distance doesn’t apply to them?” commented two of several other users under the post. And the evening went extremely long – posted in the early hours of the morning Cardi a clip of herself in a pink bikini, in which she stumbled down the hall of her luxurious hotel suite and wrote: “This is how I walk because I’m still drunk.”

Finally continued Cardi The crowning glory of the celebration by kissing her ex Offset (28), from whom she actually wanted to divorce. After all, the stage star did not come to the boozy and truly distant party empty-handed: He gave the jubilee a brand new Rolls-Royce. Cardi has so far owed her followers a statement about why she did not adhere to the hygiene rules.









advertisement

Cardi B, rapper

advertisement

Rapper Offset and Cardi B, 2019 in Las Vegas

advertisement

Offset and Cardi B, musicians

78 Oh well, she’ll already know what she’s doing. Perhaps your guests have been tested. 188 I find it completely unscrupulous right now.



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz