Nicole Kidman regularly gives her family a pedicure

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman (53) likes to give her family a pedicure. Her husband Keith Urban and her daughters are big fans of foot massages.
the essentials in brief
Nicole Kidman (53) likes to give Keith Urban (53) a pedicure. She has revealed that her husband and daughters Sunday (12) and Faith (10) are big fans of foot massages.
“Keith is a pretty easy guy. But sometimes I treat my whole family to a wellness day and massage their feet and do pedicures. I use the Seratopical Heel Souffle for her and for myself in the evening. “
“It’s fluffy and has a great texture. Then I put on my little bed socks and wake up with the softest feet, »says Kidman.
In addition to soft and well-groomed feet, great skin is also important to the Oscar winner. However, her beauty routine isn’t overly complicated because she enjoys spending time with her husband and two daughters.
Nicole Kidman is a five-minute girl
Nicole Kidman stated, “I’m a five-minute girl in the morning and in the evening. I have to put my kids to bed and spend time with my husband. I’m not going to sit there for an hour and pamper myself. “
“I don’t like dry, flaky skin. Who likes that? But that’s the tendency of my skin. The only thing I’ve relied on heavily is Seratopical Glow Facial Oil. “
The 53-year-old hasn’t been on many red carpets lately because of the coronavirus pandemic. She admits that she really misses the glitz and glam of the events.
She told InStyle magazine: “I miss the glamor and the party aspect. At first I thought, ‘Oh, that’s a relief. We can just put our top halves on for Zoom and that’s it. ›But now I miss dressing up and seeing other people dress up.”
