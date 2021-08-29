Nicole Kidman on age discrimination in Hollywood

Age discrimination in the film industry does not stop at Oscar winners either. As mega-star Nicole Kidman (54) reveals in an interview with “You” magazine, she was suddenly treated like an outsider – after she had reached a certain age.
“I was frustrated – as are so many women in different careers – at being told, ‘Well, that was it. You are past the time when everything is going well. Now you are in your 40s and we are no longer interested in your storytelling or your ideas or who you are as a woman or person ›», the actress describes her experience.
Children meet Kidman
After the birth of her two youngest children Sunday (13) and Faith (10), the “Big Little Lies” actress decided to quit acting – also because her role as a mother was so fulfilling. “Our chances of having a baby were one percent. But my husband said: ‘Well, at least there is a chance’ », Nicole reports on the optimism of her partner Keith Urban. «I thought: One percent is not a chance! But he was right, ”enthuses the Hollywood star.
Her mother always encouraged her during her time off that she should not give up acting. «She told me: ‘Nicole, you are an artist and you should never leave that behind’.” That finally convinced Kidman. Today it is as popular as ever thanks to TV hits like “Big Little Lies” or “The Undoing”. (klm)