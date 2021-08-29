Monday, August 30, 2021
Nicole Kidman on age discrimination in Hollywood

    Nicole Kidman struggled with the fact that she was no longer offered roles.

    At 40, she suffered from age discrimination in Hollywood.

    The couple have two biological children together.

    Kidman also adopted two children during her marriage to Tom Cruise.

Age discrimination in the film industry does not stop at Oscar winners either. As mega-star Nicole Kidman (54) reveals in an interview with “You” magazine, she was suddenly treated like an outsider – after she had reached a certain age.

“I was frustrated – as are so many women in different careers – at being told, ‘Well, that was it. You are past the time when everything is going well. Now you are in your 40s and we are no longer interested in your storytelling or your ideas or who you are as a woman or person ›», the actress describes her experience.


