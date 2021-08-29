New Marvel series ensures a crazy reunion · KINO.de

The MCU was probably never as crazy as in “Marvel’s What If …?”. The new series also gives us a reunion with Iron Man, which should make for a big spectacle.

– Warning: This is followed by spoilers for “Avengers: Endgame” and “Marvel’s What If …?” –

Robert Downey Jr.’s time as Tony Stark aka Iron Man is over in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to rumors, we should see him again in “Black Widow”, but since the film takes place before “Avengers: Endgame”, the future of the MCU will have to do without its most famous hero. Fortunately, that doesn’t mean we have to do without Iron Man.

The animation series makes this possible “Marvel’s What If …?”. This will change the previous MCU stories in crucial details in the individual episodes and this apparently also includes Gladiator Iron Man. A new leak (via Cinemablend) shows a LEGO set for the upcoming Disney + series in which we can see Iron Man in a new imposing mech suit. It is not without reason that it reminds of the Hulk buster we saw in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Avengers: Infinity War”: Tony Stark is obviously fighting the Hulk again.

The name of the product suggests this coming battle: “Tony Stark’s Sakaarian Iron Man”. Who doesn’t ring a bell now: Sakaar is the planet from “Thor 3: Day of Decision”, on which Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) meet again by chance and deliver a gladiator duel.

“Marvel’s What If …?” Obviously turns this story on its head with Tony Stark landing on Sakaar. But whether Iron Man actually has to fight the Hulk or face other opponents in the gladiator arena remains to be seen. The series could eventually change that aspect of the MCU film as well.









The Iron Man versus Hulk fight would undoubtedly have its charm. For one thing, it would be a guaranteed epic duel in and of itself. On the other hand, the Hulk theoretically still has an account with Iron Man, who finally defeated him in “Age of Ultron”, whereby the green rage was also under the influence of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

Of the Trailer gives you a first impression of “Marvel’s What If …?”:

MCU Special and Jeff Goldblum have already revealed Iron Man return

An attentive MCU fan discovered that Iron Man actually had to prove himself as a gladiator in November 2019. When Disney + started in the USA at the time, a special appeared at the same time that showed impressions from the upcoming MCU series on the streaming service. Iron Man, whose suit resembled a gladiator’s outfit, was also shown in a recording:

MCU star Jeff Goldblum, for his part, gave us another indication that we can experience Iron Man as arena fighters. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Goldblum also revealed in November 2019 that he had recorded an episode for “Marvel’s What If …?” In which the Grandmaster interacts with Iron Man. In addition, the popular stone giant Korg appeared in it and was of course spoken of again by Taika Waititi.

Allegedly even Robert Downey Jr. was supposed to take over the part of Iron Man in the English-language original, but this statement by Goldblum was contradicted by media reports. Although we will probably have to do without Robert Downey Jr., we can look forward to Iron Man’s return in a crazy scenario. A battle of words between the Grandmaster and Tony Stark can only be great. We’ll soon find out how Iron Man gets to Sakaar and whether he really has to fight the Hulk: “Marvel’s What If …?” Is scheduled to start on Disney + in the summer of 2021.

