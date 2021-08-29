Netflix is ​​planning a very special promotion as a reward for fans

That will be fun! The streaming giant is planning to do something good for its customers Netflix a special class event.

Netflix-Fans have made a significant contribution to the success of the streaming service – after all, the success of the platform depends on the number and consumption of films and series by its subscribers. Therefore, a special highlight awaits you now.

Netflix surprises its fans with “TUDUM: A global Netflix fan event” – that’s what it’s all about!

Netflix would like to celebrate its success with “TUDUM: A global Netflix fan event”. Performers and showrunners will offer exclusive insights into around 70 films, series and specials as part of the event, which will be streamed live on September 25, 2021 from 6 p.m.

For three hours, fans can admire new trailers and other highlights and interact with their stars and the makers of their favorite content. News on popular series and films have also been announced.









Netflix: You can exchange ideas with these series and film stars at “TUDUM”

An enormous star line-up can be expected. The party includes, for example, “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown, “The Witcher” leading actor Henry Cavill, “Sex Education” favorite Ncuti Gatwa and world stars Charlize Theron, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Adam Sandler. German stars are also there, for example Matthias Schweighöfer.





In addition, there will be special pre-shows with Indian and Korean titles and anime content, which will be shown in advance on special channels from 2 p.m. These are “Netflix Anime”, Netflix Japan “,” Netflix Asia “,” Netflix Philippines “,” Netflix Thailand “and” Netflix Indonesia “.







—————————–

More news on Netflix:





—————————–

Netflix: This is how you can take part in the “TUDUM: A global Netflix fan event” fan event

You can take part in the event, which is named after the start sound when you open the Netflix app, via the Netflix YouTube channels as well as Twitter and Twitch.

Here is a small (!) Selection of Netflix content that will be featured on this day:

“Stranger Things”

“The Witcher”

“House of Money”

“Cobra Kai”

“Sex Education”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Red Notice”

“The Old Guard”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Big Mouth”

“Vikings: Valhalla”

As you can see, Netflix knows exactly which films and series are particularly popular with fans and wants to celebrate them with its fans on September 25th in the form of information, material and the stars.

>>> You can find out which new offer Netflix is ​​now going on the offensive with here <<<



