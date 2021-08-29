Megan Fox: She filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green

The separation of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green goes into the next round. The US actress has now filed for divorce.

The love between Megan Fox, 34, and husband Brian Austin Green, 47, has cooled time and again over the past 16 years. However, their marriage has never broken. Again and again the couple – also for the sake of their children – pulled themselves together and worked on their relationship. Now the actress seems to have had enough. She filed for divorce.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have three children together



Megan Fox filed the papers on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California, as “TMZ” reports, citing the same. According to the report, Fox is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s three children – 8-year-old Noah Shannon, 6-year-old Bodhi Ransom and 4-year-old Journey River. In addition, she does not want to receive or pay spousal support.

Your family happiness in pictures On a joyride with Mama Megan



37 images







Brian Austin Green mostly agrees



The US news site also reports that Brian Austin Green agrees to most of the claims – except for the spouse’s maintenance. The couple’s applications should also differ in terms of the separation date: While Green mentions March 5, 2020, Fox should be November 2019.

An on-off couple since 2004



Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have been an on-off couple since 2004. In June 2010 they celebrated their wedding. Shortly before the age of ten, they announced their separation in May of this year. Many had hoped for a comeback for the couple. A few years ago it was announced that Fox and Green Austin Green wanted to get a divorce – but that never happened. Now the situation looks a little different: At the end of July 2020, Fox and the musician Machine Gun Kelly, 30, confirmed their relationship. The new couple recently made their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Sources used: TMZ

CodeList