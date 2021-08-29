Megan Fox: Machine Gun Kelly wants to get off drugs – people

Actress Megan Fox (35) is divorced from her ex, and she is happy with her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly (30). So that it stays that way, the rapper is now taking one measure: He goes to an addiction clinic, wants to get clean.

Machine Gun Kelly speaks openly to actor Dave Franco for Interview magazine about the fact that he is now being treated for drug addiction. And how pills and medication used to affect his life.

The 30-year-old especially thanks his girlfriend Megan for being by his side in his dark hours, says: “At the moment my drug of choice is happiness – and the obligation to art instead of the obligation to the vice I thought of that it made the art. “

MGK, real name Colson Baker, further reveals what his treatment looks like: “I’m taking the first steps. I had my first therapy session last Thursday. That was the first time I said, ‘Hey, I have to separate these two people who are Machine Gun Kelly and Colson Baker’.









Things are still going slowly. He couldn’t even meditate for ten minutes because he couldn’t let his brain rest for two minutes, always directly distracting himself.

The rapper also confessed that he had been addicted to Adderall for a long time. A preparation prescribed for ADHD patients.

He explains: “I first took it by mouth, then sniffed it. It went so far that I was afraid to go to the studio if I didn’t have any of it with me. I didn’t even go out on the street without it. “

So he quickly slipped into addiction because he persuaded himself not to be creative or fit enough for work without Adderall.

One of the people who now supports him in therapy and keeps him on the ground is Blink-182 icon Travis Barker, with whom the rapper also worked on his current album “Tickets to My Downfall”. And of course Fox is a great support.

Machine Gun Kelly: “If you have a partner, mine is Megan, who sits with you on those dark nights while you sweat and don’t understand why you are so in your head – and who helps you to put things in perspective – that helps a lot. ”

Fox and the musician have been a couple since early summer. She is divorced from Brian Austin Green, father of her three sons.