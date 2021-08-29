Megan Fox – First time on the carpet with her bad boy – folks

At the American Music Awards (AMA) in Los Angeles they officially appeared as a couple for the first time on Sunday evening: actress Megan Fox (34) and her new boyfriend, musician Machine Gun Kelly (30).

The two lovebirds had already made their love public via Instagram, but the two have not yet walked the red carpet together at a major event. Until now.

After Megan Fox split up with actor Brian Austin Green (47, “Beverly Hills, 90210”, three children) in the spring after ten years of marriage, she fell head over heels for the wild Machine Gun Kelly almost at the same time.

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” she said, rapt. “Everything with him is completely overwhelming. It’s so powerful and so beautiful at the same time. “

And because the two are now inseparable, the former bad boy now walks the red carpet with his Megan. But at least his outfit still shows that he does not belong to the conformist kind of man.





Machine Gun Kelly has a crush on his Megan. And that is mutualPhoto: Getty Images for dcp



While Fox appeared in a sexy dark green mini dress, her boyfriend showed his tattooed chest in a low-cut white suit.

He also wore a pearl necklace, a mohawk and shiny silver boots. That made him one of the eye-catchers of the evening.













The 1.63 m tall Megan Fox and her giant Machine Gun Kelly (1.92 m) made their first official appearance as a couple at the AMAsPhoto: AFP PHOTO / Courtesy of ABC



Arm in arm they showed unity. As if they wanted to say: we both against the rest of the world.

Machine Gun Kelly definitely sees Megan Fox as his dream woman. About their first encounter on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass” he told later: “I didn’t know what love was until we both had eye contact. So I thought: ‘Whoa’! ”And she thinks he is her“ twin soul ”. How sweet!

By the way, Machine Gun Kelly wrote about his life before Megan on his Instagram page about a photo of the joint AMA appearance:

“Slept next to a shotgun until it came into my life.” A compliment of the more unusual kind.