Mark Wahlberg: This is his training for defined arms and shoulders

This is how Mark Wahlberg trains his arms and shoulders

Mark Wahlberg is an actor, entrepreneur, millionaire, and fitness guru from whom anyone can learn important lessons about burning fat and building muscle. His day starts at 2:30 a.m. After breakfast he starts with the first workout, followed by another in the afternoon. Don’t worry, you don’t have to get up in the middle of the night to exercise. With his brutal routine, Mark Wahlberg wants to show people that anyone can achieve anything in one day. That doesn’t change the fact that his workout routines are foolproof and can also be done on a more normal schedule for the best results.

Mark Wahlberg turns the “Dad-Bod” myth on its head

At 50, the Ted actor still has one of the most formidable bodies in Hollywood. And that has nothing to do with Photoshop or special effects, but rather with the fact that he worked with the best coaches in the world. This has allowed him to develop all sorts of routines and exercises that will help him stay in great shape. In doing so, he also destroys the myth that there is a “certain age” for a trained body.

Wahlberg, like many other men these days, is turning the “Dad-Bod” myth upside down and proving that there is no age to get in shape. And that you can achieve any goal if you know the right methods, such as an efficient routine that doesn’t take hours to complete.

The actor (this is his workout for the perfect six-pack) started lifting weights in the 80s. Over time, he found that there are exercises and techniques out there that give better results, not just to look good, but to feel good and stay young and active for much longer.

Mark Wahlberg’s 4 Arm and Shoulders Workout Routines

Believe it or not, it’s not about doing thousands of repetitions of the same exercise all day. It’s about using every muscle in the upper body for a full workout and from different angles, which also allows for a good recovery time and avoids burnout or injuries.

Day 1 – back and triceps

One-armed dumbbell row – 3 sets of 8 to 10 repetitions per side (with a 60-second break in between)

Side cable pull (or with dumbbells) – 4 sets of 8 to 10 repetitions (with a 60 second break in between)

Dumbbell Rack Pull Exercise – 3 sets of 8 reps (with 90 seconds rest between sets)

Triceps extension on the cable pulley – 3 sets of 15 to 20 repetitions (with a 60-second break in between)

Triceps extensions with barbell – 3 sets of 10 to 12 repetitions (with a 60 second break in between)

Day 2 – chest and biceps

Dumbbell Bench Press – 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps (with a 60 second break in between)

Box Pushup – 2 sets of as many repetitions as possible (with a 60 second break in between)

Dumbbell Flys – 2 sets of 15 repetitions (with a 60 second break in between)

Sitting barbell curl – 3 sets of 10 to 12 repetitions (with a 60 second break in between)

Dumbbell Hammer Curls – 2 sets of 8 to 10 repetitions (with a 60 second break in between)

Day 3 – legs and abs

Leg curl – 3 sets of 15 repetitions (with a 60 second break in between)

Squat – 4 sets of 8 to 10 repetitions (with a 60 second break in between)

Reverse Lunges – 3 sets of 10 to 15 repetitions per leg (with a 60 second break in between)

Straight Leg Deadlift – 3 sets of 8 to 10 repetitions (with a 60 second rest in between)

Body Saw – 2 sets of 8 to 15 repetitions (with a 60 second break in between)

Farmer’s Walk one-armed – walk 2 sets for 30 seconds (with a 60-second break in between)

Day 4 – shoulders and arms

Reverse Flys – 3 sets of 20 repetitions (with a 60 second break in between)

Shoulder press – 3 sets of 10 reps (with a 60 second break between sets)

Bradford Press – 2 sets of 8 reps (with a 60 second break in between)

Cross-Body Hammer Curl – 3 sets of 8 to 10 repetitions (with a 60 second break in between)

Triceps Dips – 3 sets of as many repetitions as possible (with a 60 second break in between)

