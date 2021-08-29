Leonine & Lionsgate Ink 3 film deal, including Eli Roth’s Borderlands

Exclusive: Leonin and Lionsgate sign a lucrative 3D film contract for Germany and Austria.

Includes a pre-purchase offer Border areas, Eli Roth’s star-studded adaptation of the popular video game; The white bird: a wonderful storyThe accompanying film from 2017 was a huge success wonder;; The action comedy The enormous unbearable weight of the talent.

The deal comes in after the successful collaboration between the two companies Take out the knives, Which drew more than a million entries in German theaters in 2020, and the recent acquisition of an upcoming action comedy film. Wedding gun Starring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz.

Border areasActors on the list include Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Ariana Goldblatt, Jimmy Lee Curtis, and Edgar Ramirez.

In the film, currently in production, Lilith (Blanchett), a notorious outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly has to return to her home planet Pandora to find the missing daughter of the most powerful SOB in the universe, Atlas (Edgar Ramirez). . Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary now desperate for salvation; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a brutal teenage destroyer; Craig (Florian Munteanu), Tina’s muscle-bound protector who faces rhetorical challenges; Tanis (Curtis), the scientist with a weak grip on his head; And Claptrap (black), a tenaciously wise robot. The unexpected heroes must fight strange monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl who may hold a key to unimaginable power.









Gillian Anderson and Helen Mirren are among Mark Forster’s staff The white bird: a wonderful story. The film, which is now in post-production, is about a young Jewish girl who was hidden by a boy and his family in Nazi-occupied France during World War II.

simultaneously, The enormous unbearable weight of the talent It plays Nicolas Cage as a fictional cage that was not creatively made and financially ruined. So he accepts a million dollar offer to attend a superfan’s birthday party. But things suddenly take a very dangerous turn. It also features Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Alessandra Mastronardi, Lily Mo Chen and Tiffany Haddish. The picture is also in post production.

Fred Coogle, CEO of the ambitious and growing Leonin Film and Television Corporation, said, “We are proud to continue our close relationship with Lionsgate, the valued partner for the best content, as we are committed to strong, high quality performance Box office believe. High quality action films. In addition to our distribution, we have also built up our cinema program. Digital and linear based on this strategy and we will continue to do so. “