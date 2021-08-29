Sunday, August 29, 2021
Kim Kardashian, Kendall or Kylie Jenner

April 09, 2021 – 10:19 am clock

Did Kim Kardashian post separation concerns here?

It has been official since February 2021: The former dream couple Kim Kardashian (40) and Kanye West (43) no longer exist because the reality star has filed for divorce from his husband. Since then, Kim has been more open than ever on her social media platforms and seems to just post the pain of separation. And she is not alone in this, but receives support from her sisters. You can see what the hot spectacle looks like in the video.




Curve queen Kim Kardashian has got competition

This time Kim, Kendall, Khloé, Kourtney and Kylie deliver a veritable curve contest! On Instagram, one presents itself hotter than the other: Kim pretends to be a playful bathing babe on the beach, Kourtney Post as a sexy cowgirl in the snow, Khloé lolls seductively on a lounger, Kylie shows her plump cleavage in front of the mirror and Kendall slips in for her followers a nude colored XXS bikini. One thing becomes very clear through the new hot photos of the Kardashian clan: Curve Queen Kim has had a lot of competition and that from her own family.


