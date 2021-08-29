Kim Kardashian, Kendall or Kylie Jenner

It has been official since February 2021: The former dream couple Kim Kardashian (40) and Kanye West (43) no longer exist because the reality star has filed for divorce from his husband. Since then, Kim has been more open than ever on her social media platforms and seems to just post the pain of separation. And she is not alone in this, but receives support from her sisters. You can see what the hot spectacle looks like in the video.







