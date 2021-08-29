Monday, August 30, 2021
Kate Winslet: Retouching? Actress likes wrinkles and belly

Retouching? Photoshop? “Don’t you dare!” – Kate Winslet likes wrinkles and belly

Kate Winslet delights fans and critics with the TV series “Mare of Easttown” (HBO). Probably also because she created her role so authentically – the 45-year-old declined offers to subsequently make her beautiful in a nude scene.

I.Your fans have known it for a long time: Actress Kate Winslet is no friend of Photoshop and other post-processing methods of photos and films. In an interview with the “New York Times”, the native of Britain tells us what she had to fend off attempts at “beautification” in the film industry over the past few months.

In her new TV series “Mare of Easttown” (HBO, in Germany on Sky), she shot a sex and nude scene that, in retrospect, probably didn’t seem flattering enough to the producers. The 45-year-old mother of three – she plays the down-to-earth police officer Mare Sheehan in the series – says she had a small tummy that can also be seen in the film.

However, she did not have the small flaw removed digitally afterwards, according to Winslet, although this was offered to her by director Craig Zobel. Her answer: “Don’t you dare.” Otherwise she would no longer have lived up to the character of her character. “She (Sheehan, d. Red) is a complete, imperfect woman with a face and a body that match her age, life and history,” Winslet told NYT. “I don’t think we get to see something like that often enough.”

In addition, Winslet continued, she also had a draft for an advertising poster for the TV series go back twice. Her face was subsequently processed on the computer, she didn’t like that. “I said, ‘Guys, I know how many wrinkles I have around my eyes. Please pack them all back. ‘”



