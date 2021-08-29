Monday, August 30, 2021
Justin Bieber: He’s Spotify’s most heard artist

By Arjun Sethi
Justin Bieber set a new record.

© 2015 Kristin Callahan / ACE / ImageCollect

Justin Bieber can celebrate a new milestone: With 83.3 million monthly listeners, he is the most streamed artist on Spotify.




Justin Bieber (27) can currently call himself the most popular artist on Spotify. With around 83.3 million listeners a month, the pop and R&B singer is the most streamed musician in the history of the streaming platform. The record was previously 82 million streams from Ariana Grande (28). In addition to his new album “Justice”, which was released in March of this year, Bieber should also owe the milestone to the most recent duet “Stay” with The Kid Laroi (18). The song stayed at the top of the Billboard charts for a full six weeks.

Justin Bieber is followed by The Weeknd (31) in second place with 74.5 million monthly listeners, as can be seen on Spotify. Places three, four and five are occupied by Ed Sheeran (30, 72.4 million), Dua Lipa (26, 65.5 million) and Doja Cat (25, 60.8 million). Ariana Grande came in sixth with 59.7 listeners per month and J Balvin (36) with 58.5 million in seventh place. It continues with The Kid Laroi (57.5), Billie Eilish (19, 56.5) and Olivia Rodrigo (18, 55.4) on ranks eight, nine and ten.

Arjun Sethi
