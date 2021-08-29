J.Lo and Ben Affleck looking for a villa – love nest for 55 million euros? – People

Love highs at record speed?

Just two months ago, Jennifer Lopez (51) and Ben Affleck (48) made their recovered love public. She was only separated from her ex-fiancé A-Rod (45) for a few weeks.

J.Lo and Ben Affleck – a love comeback that all fans have dreamed of since their separation in 2004.





From 2002 to 2004 Jennifer and Ben were a dream couple. They were even engagedPhoto: Agency People Image



One lover vacation followed the next. SHE introduced him to her children and took him to family meetings, HE doesn’t leave her side anymore.









Now both have been spotted looking at some houses in the posh neighborhood of Holmby Hills in Los Angeles. Walt Disney († 65) already lived there. Most recently, Kylie Jenner (23) indulged in a 36.5 million US dollar luxury shack in the neighborhood.

Is the mega couple now looking for a new love nest for themselves and the kids? According to “TMZ“They looked at three properties.

Including a $ 65 million property with 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and even a bowling alley!

A real estate agent escorted the couple in a second car. J.Lo and Ben followed in their own vehicle and kissed each other over and over again as they drove.

But according to a “TMZ” source, Ben J.Lo is only supposed to have accompanied him. “Ben, who is a good friend, accompanied J.Lo on her own hunt for a mega-villa – the two are not ready to move in yet … at least not yet.”