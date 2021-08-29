Monday, August 30, 2021
It has been a long time since there was a joint appearance: What is Amal Clooney actually doing?

By Sonia Gupta
58




Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal, like many others, spent Lockdowon at home with their children. In several interviews, Clooney gave insights into his corona-related break from the limelight, in which he could devote himself more than ever to his twins Alexander and Ella and his wife. “I’ll tell you what my new hobby is: two or three loads of laundry a day and constantly washing dishes,” the Hollywood star had among other things to the W Magazine tells and reveals that he even started sewing in lockdown.




Clooneys: Long no more joint appearance

Professionally, George Clooney has been giving full throttle again for some time. Most recently he was busy promoting his new film “Midnight Sky”. A new project with Clooney was recently announced: The 60-year-old will play the leading male role in the film “Ticket to Paradise” by director Ol Parker alongside his long-time girlfriend Julia Roberts.

But what is Clooney’s wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, up to? In public, the 43-year-old did not appear at her husband’s side even after the lockdown ended.


