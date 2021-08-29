Is she drinking too much? Alcohol drama about Jennifer Lawrence

The fact that the 29-year-old actress likes to have a glass or two of wine is well known and totally okay. Now the whole thing is supposed to have degenerated: Actress Jennifer Lawrence apparently now drinks a whole bottle of wine – every day. It is understandable that her husband in particular should be very worried about her and is annoyed by his wife’s drinking behavior. This is reported by the “OK! Magazin”, among others. The details of the possible alcohol drama can be found here!

Jennifer Lawrence’s drinking habits are said to have an impact on her marriage

Because Jennifer Lawrence is supposed to drink so much, there was apparently already one or the other crisis with husband Cooke Maroney. When it comes to their attitude to partying, the two are very different: she loves to party and, despite the bar ban, doesn’t want to go without her beloved drinks, but he prefers to take it easy. Now the “Hunger Games” actress is supposed to be rolled into one Live chat with friend Amy Schumer apparently admitted that she would empty a bottle of wine every evening: “I try to wait until 6 pm. So at 5 pm I have a beer as an aperitif.” It is clear that this attitude is a bit strange and can certainly cause concern.

