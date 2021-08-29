Incredibly real-looking video shows what we have missed

There was no getting around the name Leonardo DiCaprio when they were looking for an actor to play the adolescent Darth Vader in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones at the end of the nineties. A face that the Youth of the iconic figure transported, had to be found. And at the end of the nineties, comet Leonardo DiCaprio glowed more brightly in the sky than ever before.

DiCaprio turned down the offer from Star Wars creator George Lucas. He later explained that he was not ready for a role of this kind. It would have been the marriage of two gigantic brands, especially from today’s perspective, where DiCaprio is one of the few real, aloof actors. Hayden Christensen was ready for the role and played the character for 2 films.

Star Wars: Far too good video shows Leonardo DiCaprio as Darth Vader

Leonardo DiCaprio as Anakin Skylwalker resp. Darth Vader in the Star Wars prequel trilogy: That sounds like the most explosive combination since Mentos and Cola or Will Smith and Superman. It stimulates the imagination. But the nice thing about 2021 is: You don’t even need your imagination anymore.

The US site Collider implemented the video above in 2019 and digitally glued DiCaprio's famous face onto Hayden Christensen's body. With the help of deepfake technology, it doesn't look as stupid as you might think. Rather, it looks impressively authentic. The star face and the foreign body merge almost seamlessly with one another, even with more complicated movements.









Why the Star Wars video with Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t just impressive, it’s creepy

Yes, we actually get a pretty good idea here of what we missed when Leonardo DiCaprio, for whatever reason, turned down the role of young Anakin Skywalker (which he also did with Marvel, by the way).

But what do we do with it now? The video blew me away. First thought after looking: DiCaprio would have made a fantastic anakin.

Second thought: The comparison, the whole video is just unfair, wrong and mean. I still have to gloss over his performance a bit, but Hayden Christensen did a better job than many would like to admit. Which male actor of the DiCaprio generation (Christensen is 6 years younger than DiCaprio) could already compete in direct competition, as we see in the video?

It feels kind of immoral to slide one of the most famous and popular actors over one of the less popular ones and then just blindly celebrate it. It is precisely because of these extreme contrasts that the video above shows like no other how scary deep fakes are, especially when they are so well done.

