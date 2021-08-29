How much longer will Chris Hemsworth play Thor? There are clues about the future of the MCU hero after Part 4

After the previous MCU highlight Avengers: Endgame, the next Thor movie is likely the true crowning glory for the thunder god will. After his weird appearance as Fat Thor, Chris Hemsworth got himself into the physical shape of his life for Thor 4. Director Taika Waititi also raves about the upcoming Marvel film with superlatives.

Of course, the question arises as to how things will continue with the hero after Thor 4: Love and Thunder and how long Hemsworth will continue to play the charismatic muscleman at all. We have information on Future of Thor in the MCU collected for you.

Thor 4 is heading for the climax for the Marvel hero

The shooting of the next Thor film has now officially been completed, which the director and star of the blockbuster celebrated with a picture that Chris Hemsworth hardly fits with his muscles:

With an Instagram post, the star also shared a video showing his tough training. In addition, he writes that he is in the for Thor 4 best physical form so far for the Marvel hero could bring:

Thor 4 director Taika Waititi speaks in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald also about the fact that he is over the future after the sequel is not yet sure, since he would have put all the crazy ideas in one film:

Who knows if we’ll do another one after that, but I definitely have a feeling we’re all – every idea and every single silly concept or gag or stunt or character – put in this film. I couldn’t be happier with it.

An end to Thor in the MCU is not yet in sight

Even if the Thor journey for Taika Waititi may end after two parts (next he is shooting a Star Wars film), Chris Hemsworth wants himself Far from saying goodbye to his Marvel role. In an interview with the Polish magazine Elle Man he last said in September 2020:









Are you crazy?! I’m not going to retire (laughs). Thor is far too young for that. He is only 1500 years old! It’s definitely not a movie that I’m saying goodbye to this brand. At least that’s what I hope.

After Thor 4, the future of the superhero is still completely open. Most recently, Avengers: Endgame marked a kind of farewell to the hero team that was formed and developed over 10 years. The current Phase 4 of the MCU introduces various new figures, but also offers Sequels to well-known hero: inside like Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Since Chris Hemsworth definitely does not want to say goodbye to Thor yet, he could, for example, also get appearances in upcoming sequels of the well-known Marvel heroes. Another Thor film after the fourth part is by no means ruled out. If Marvel doesn’t suddenly split up with the star, we should be Chris Hemsworth a few more years as Thor see.

