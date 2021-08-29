How Bitcoin could be used with the rental price problem in Berlin

After Bitcoin briefly fell below $ 4,000 in 2020, a massive price rally followed: The benchmark cryptocurrency peaked in February of over $ 60,000 before another drop pushed the price back to the value at the beginning of the year.

The rally was aided by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown measures imposed in most of the world, the subsequent monetary policy of central banks to stimulate the economy and the impact of this policy on fiat currencies, inflation.

Bitcoin & Berlin

Bitcoin arose from the thesis that a new digital store of value is a hedge against inflation and the control exercised by central banks. In Germany, one of the largest economies in the world, this thesis seems to be solidifying.

It is well known that Germans have been complaining about the rise in rental prices for some time. This has led a group of people to organize and collect 350,000 signatures calling for the government to intervene.

The petition is particularly aimed at “business lessors” and at companies in which government assets are “concentrated”. Landlords with more than 3,000 apartments are to be forced to sell some of their properties to the local government at a “fair” price.

This expropriation process has sparked a political battle between citizens who want fair prices, landlords, and the shareholders of the companies who own the assets. The campaign has “Deutsche Wohnen” (DW), one of the largest German real estate companies, and other industry giants in its sights.

A supporter of the campaign and one of DW’s tenants told the Financial Times the following:

“What does it mean that my apartment is now a commodity on the stock exchange, the aim of which is to make as much profit as possible for the shareholders? These questions now resonate throughout Berlin and beyond. “

Could Bitcoin benefit from the crisis in the German real state?

Expropriation of private property, many argue, would do the opposite of what advocates of the campaign are calling for. It could deter the sector and bureaucratize access to apartments and houses.

Investors are drawn to the real estate sector because, like gold, in some countries it has proven to be a stable store of value and an efficient method of securing income. Amid the pandemic and the risk of inflation in major currencies, investors are trying to generate returns on Bitcoin and other forms of investment.









According to the FT report, this is a growing trend in Europe with corporate landlords “looking for the stable income that the rental business can provide”. The market capitalization of this sector increased from $ 3.5 billion in 2006 to $ 85 billion in July 2021.

Conversely, rental costs in the region have risen, as the graphic below shows. The majority of the people in this market rent real estate at market prices.

Many argue that Europe could deepen its social inequality. And if Germany implements the proposal to expropriate part of the property of its landlords, there is potential for a crisis.

Economist Peter St. Onge suggests a scenario in which these landlords could shift their capital into BTC. The cryptocurrency was designed to be censorship resistant and practically impossible to expropriate by any government.

Onge estimates that the global market cap for savings is $ 300 trillion, and some of that could quickly move to bitcoin to protect its value. Institutional investors have known the potential of the cryptocurrency since 2020.

However, the campaign cannot force the government to comply with citizens’ demands. It could be a preview of what Onge called “the standard inflation pattern”:

“(…) Remember the standard inflation pattern: first the public ignores it, then laughs, then panics. If that panic puts some of the $ 120 trillion in savings into Bitcoin instead of gold, it would be a pretty epic event. “

