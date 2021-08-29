Here is Cameron Diaz on the beach with her daughter

She is actually one of the greatest and most famous actresses in Hollywood. Nevertheless, Cameron Diaz turned his back on the business a few years ago: the last films were released in 2014. Then it became quiet. The actress wanted to focus more on her private life, it said. The 47-year-old has been happily married to singer Benjamin Madden (“Good Charlotte”) since 2015. According to an insider, Cameron was flooded with scripts, but turned down all offers. In the meantime, she brought two books onto the market and, with a good friend, entrepreneur Katherine Power, brought organic wine “in its purest form” onto the market. And this is diligently advertised on Cameron’s Insta profile.













“It’s just growing so fast!”

However, nothing can be seen of her daughter, who was born at the end of last year. Little Raddix enjoys family life out of the spotlight. Shortly after the birth, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji announced that there would be no pictures or posts of their daughter on the net. But the paparazzi did not stop: the family was spotted on the beach a few days ago. But even if there are no photos of little Raddix – Cameron Diaz regularly talks about her little daughter in interviews: “It’s a dream. She just grows so fast. Literally every day there are new jumps and she is no longer the same baby as yesterday. But it’s so delightful to actually see this growth and to be a part of it. It’s just breathtaking, “she said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.