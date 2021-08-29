He can never defeat Dwayne Johnson like this

The muscle war is raging in Hollywood. Stars like Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth and Brie Larson try to use strength training to prepare themselves for their roles in Marvel and DC films. as Surprise candidate in the relentless contest for the most powerful muscles, it turned out to be Will Smith.

The Bad Boys star posted a photo on his Instagram account almost five weeks ago that showed him with his pandemic tummy. As usual sympathetic he told how he wants to get himself back into shape after months of secret midnight muffins – in the “best form of his life”. The fighting spirit is there …

Will Smith has a long way to go in muscle warfare

… but the results leave something to be desired. In his latest Instagram video, Smith aims to lift a giant tire. Motivated, he stands in front of the monster and kneels. You can see how tense his muscles – but in vain. Smith can’t get the tire up. The second and third attempts also fail.

Smith is still far from the best shape of his life. With Dwayne Johnson and Co. he can certainly not keep up. However, the actor takes his defeat with humor. Last but not least, nobody expects him to be able to carry a monumental tire through the gym without any problems after such a short time.

Even if the muscle mass is not yet right: When it comes to the Entertainment factor Smith is definitely ahead in muscle warfare. We are excited to see how the competition will develop in the next round. And maybe we’ll see Will Smith on the big screen again soon. King Richard is eagerly waiting for a theatrical release.

